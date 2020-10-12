LUX* South Ari Atoll defends British Airways Customer Excellence Award

For the fourth consecutive year, LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas are delighted to announce that they have won the British Airways Customer Excellence Award for 2019.

The award is given based on unbiased customer reviews designed to showcase the hotels that impress guests the most.

British Airways Holidays, which is one of the UK’s leading tour operators, has gathered over 102,000 independent hotel reviews this year and awarded close to 650 Customer Excellence Awards across the globe to recognise their top-rated hotels. Reviews are only collected from genuine British Airways Holidays customers, who are asked to score hotels based on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality.

LUX* South Ari Atoll received an overall score of 9.4 our of 10.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

To book your stay at LUX* South Ari Atoll, please visit www.luxresorts.com, or contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or +960 668 0901.