Indian actress Taapsee Pannu ‘rings out bad times’ in Maldives

Taapsee has shared a beautiful picture from her trip to the Maldives. Seen in a black bikini with a black shrug, Taapsee stood and reached to ring a bell placed in the middle of the resort she was vacationing in. It was a rather scenic view with water all across and trees at a distance.

“I wish I could caption it as ringing in the new year, but considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say……….Ringing out the bad times! #Maldives #Holiday,” shared Taapsee alongside the image.

The actress is also exploring adventures on her trip. She had tried snorkeling in the resort on Friday. Taapsee shared an image of her underwater and wrote, “Snorkel the hell out the blues! Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board. PS – we others are just following the strict instructions.”

In fact, another picture of the actress has also been going viral. It was her eating breakfast in the pool. Taapsee has been on a high-protein diet for ‘Rashmi Rocket’, as instructed by her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal.

“While I take a break, my super-efficient Munmun Ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket. She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally! #OnADietPlan,” she wrote while sharing the image.

Taapsee took the Maldives trip with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu just a week back. She has been sharing beautiful pictures from the picturesque destination.

On the work front, apart from ‘Rashmi Rocket’, Taapsee has Vinil Mathew’s ‘Haseen Dillruba’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Aakash Bhatia’s ‘Looop Lapeta’ and Rahul Dholakia’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ in her kitty.

Taapsee’s visit comes weeks after Air India and IndiGo resumed scheduled passenger flights to the Maldives. India’s flag carrier now operates a weekly service between Trivandrum and Male, while the country’s biggest airline flies on the Kochi-Male-Kochi route every Thursday and Sunday.

Maldives flag carrier Maldivian has also resumed its flights to Trivandrum, operating flights every Thursday and Saturday.

In August, officials from the Maldives and India inked an agreement to create a “travel bubble” to facilitate movement of people between the two countries.

India was the fastest growing source market for Maldives tourism in 2019, as arrivals recorded year-over-year growth of 83.5 per cent to reach 166,015 from 90,474 in 2018.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 72 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.