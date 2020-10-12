Velaa Private Island Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award

Velaa Private Island Maldives has been awarded in the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award.

In the Top 30 Indian Ocean Resorts category, Velaa Private Island was awarded 12th place.

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Condé Nast Traveler, said.

“The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Nestled in the Indian Ocean, surrounded by pristine blue waters, Velaa Private Island is a safe haven away from it all and the ideal choice for those looking for a leisure break in total privacy and seclusion once the travel restrictions are lifted.

With the borders now reopen, visitors can land at Maafaru International Airport in their private jet and be whisked away on Velaa’s luxury yacht to one of the world’s finest private islands. This is physical isolation at its most luxurious and most pleasurable!

The luxury resort comprises 47 private villas — 18 of which are built over the water and one of which is accessible only by boat, making it feel even more isolated.

Venture beyond the villa and enjoy the most extensive programme of activities in the Maldives: jet-skiing, windsurfing and pedal-boating, as well as hydro flight toys and scuba-diving in the resort’s own dive centre.

Explore the marine environment in a mini submarine or an underwater drone that allows you to make short films of the flora and fauna, which are among the most diverse in the Maldives.

Golfers will be pleased to know that Velaa Private Island offers one of the few golf courses in the Maldives. The Velaa Golf Academy by Olazábal has been created in collaboration with the golfing legend and features a stunning golf course and academy.

Velaa Spa is a wellness sanctuary that curates personalised beauty and wellness experiences. The luxury island prides itself in pioneering some of the most innovative beauty and wellness treatments in the world such as the Cloud 9 relaxation facility.