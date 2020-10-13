Maldives nominated in exciting categories at World Travel Awards

Maldives has been nominated in eight categories at the 27th annual World Travel Awards, the most prestigious honours programme in global travel and tourism.

Maldives is nominated for the following categories this year:

World’s Leading Beach Destination

World’s Leading Cruise Destination

World’s Leading Destination

World’s Leading Dive Destination

World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination

World’s Leading Island Destination

World’s Leading Tourist Board

World’s Most Romantic Destination

Voting for these categories is now open and runs until midnight on October 25, giving the opportunity for fans to give travellers the reassurance that Maldives is indeed one of the most loved and preferred destinations in the world.

Votes can be cast online by both travel professionals and consumers globally, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

With the Maldives having reopened its borders on July 15, the nominations at the 27th World Travel Awards, established in 1993 and recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, will aid in strengthening the image and increase the brand presence globally.

Maldives has secured multiple awards in various categories over the years including the World’s Leading Airport Resort, World’s Leading Beach Destination, World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort, World’s Most Romantic Resort and World’s Leading Luxury Island Resort in 2019.

The destination had also won the famed Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination award 12 times over the past 16 years.