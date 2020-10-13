Live, work, thrive with Banyan Tree’s multi-destination extended stay programme Habitat

“We all have certain habitat needs for the conditions where we can thrive.”

With the rise of remote working and post-Covid changes in consumer travel patterns, Banyan Tree Group has announced the launch of Habitat – offering a new way of living, working and travelling in one.

Habitat enables guests to enjoy long-term stays at properties in more than 30 destinations around the globe under Banyan Tree Group’s house of brands: Banyan Tree, Angsana and Cassia.

With greater flexibility and the possibility of experiencing multiple destinations with a single pass, Habitat inspires a different travel journey, meeting consumers’ evolving travel needs in the new normal.

Habitat caters to seasonal travellers in search of picturesque destinations, families yearning for a long-overdue vacation, or combining it all – remote workers keen to experience the freedom of working and exploring the world at the same time.

With a Habitat Pass, guests can book their stays in ‘units’ of seven nights, with the choice to hop from one property to another within the same brands in different locations.

In addition, savings increase up to 60 per cent with each additional unit purchased, where each unit can be redeemed at a different property during the period of their stay.

Each pass is valid for 12 months and guests may book up to 4 units per brand, ranging from seven to 28 nights’ stay, with the flexibility to redeem each unit at a different time.

As part of the Habitat offering, travellers are given credits of up to $700 based on the number of units purchased, which can be used across multiple inclusions, such as F&B, spa, wellness activities, and airport transfers.

Other inclusions catering to extended stay traveller needs are of course, free breakfast, Wi-Fi for business needs and 24-hour fitness centres in most properties to help guests maintain fitness routines while travelling.

New exciting features and inclusions will be rolled out based on evolving guest needs as we invite travellers to share their travel wish lists and help us create their perfect habitat.

With domestic tourism fuelling a significant recovery, domestic travellers have the opportunity to discover hidden cultural gems within their country, with a choice of nine Banyan Tree Hotels in China and four in Thailand. When international travel reopens, guests may travel to properties across China, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Morocco, Thailand and Vietnam.

With a combination of comfort, connectivity, and security while working remotely at secluded resorts, either in nature havens or in the city, Habitat aims to redefine travel, offering a new way of living, working and travelling.

“We are delighted to launch Habitat, a brand new way of extended stay, across the Banyan Tree Group of hotels, around the world. We recognise that travelling needs have changed; Habitat provides our guests with the flexibility across our different brands, stay periods and amenities,” Rosalynn Tay, Senior Vice President for Commercial at Banyan Tree Group, said.

“Our properties are natural sanctuaries, always safe and staying relevant. I believe that many different travellers, international and domestic, will find a suitable Habitat in our family of brands.”

All three Banyan Tree Group properties in Maldives — Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru in North Male Atoll, and Angsana Velavaru in Dhaalu atoll — are available under the Habitat programme.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru opened its door in 1995 and is the first international chain resort in the Maldives. With just 48 pool villas dotting around the island, privacy and relaxation can easily be attained. The resort has a restaurant, bar, PADI Gold Palm five-star resort dive centre and a Banyan Tree Spa.

Vabbinfaru is also home to the Banyan Tree Maldives Marine Lab, the first of its kind to be funded and built on a private resort, where guests can learn about marine conservation and partake in the many sustainability activities on offer including coral planting, reef cleaning and daily stingray feeding sessions.

Angsana Ihuru is surrounded by one of the most vibrant and well preserved coral house reefs in the Maldives. The resort has 45 villas, a restaurant and a bar, a PADI Gold Palm five-star resort dive centre and an Angsana Spa.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru are located in North Male Atoll, just 25 minutes away by speedboat from the airport. The two resorts are just five minutes by boat away from each other.

Velavaru or ‘Turtle Island’ is located in the pristine Dhaalu atoll, and accessible by a 40-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. This 113-villa resort offers 79 island villas and 34 InOcean Villas, revealing spectacular views and direct access to the Indian Ocean.