Joali Maldives wins Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award

Joali Maldives has been awarded in the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award.

In the Top 30 Indian Ocean Resorts category, Joali was awarded sixth place.

“We are honoured to be listed on the sixth place in top 30 resorts in the Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2020. Sending you joy and many thanks for being with us on this wonderful, exciting journey,” an announcement by the resort read.

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Condé Nast Traveler, said.

“The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Joali Maldives is a luxury, immersive art resort located on the island of Muravandhoo in Raa atoll. The 73-villa property offers unconventional luxury in a private setting and a distinct focus on design by internationally-renowned design studio Autoban, architecture and design firm Atolye4n and Tokyo-based Studio Glitt.

Innovative dining concepts include Japanese restaurant Saoke, authentic Asian and Levant restaurant Vandhoo, Tuscan-inspired Bellinis, personalised dining and cooking school Her Kitchen, as well as numerous destination dining experiences.

The Spa by ESPA invites guests on a holistic wellness journey along with a world-class fitness centre and expert trainers.

Joali celebrates its “Joie de Vivre” philosophy through unique programming such as Maldivian excursions and one-of-a-kind on-property offerings, including an Art Studio and Gallery, Flower Garden, Manta Ray Treehouse and more.

Joali reopened on August 1, after implementing enhanced health and safety standards in line with guidance from the World Health Organisation and local authorities.

To plan your trip and learn more, please visit Joali’s website.