One&Only Reethi Rah Maldives: Place to be this festive season

Set on one of the largest private islands in the Maldives, surrounded by crystal blue waters lapping against pure white sandy beaches, One&Only Reethi Rah is set to be the brightest destination in the Indian Ocean this December. This secluded paradise is the place to be for the holidays as the island comes alive with the festive spirit and an array of special events and activities for all ages.

From the middle of December through the New Year, One&Only Reethi Rah will host an abundance of celebrations that will be sure to delight every guest.

The festive calendar is filled with culinary extravaganzas, glamorous galas and flowing drinks. Joyful family activities will be an opportunity for loved ones to come together and for younger guests to explore and play, while the annual line up of seasonal sports activities is sure to keep everyone active and energised.

Beginning the Christmas cheer is the timeless Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony that marks the official start of the Festive celebrations. Guests are invited to follow a memorable tradition with an evening of cocktails and canapes around the beautiful tree.

The following days will be brimming with activities including wine tastings, cocktail masterclasses, gingerbread house decorating competitions, treasure hunts and the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus – a highlight for every guest.

The Ultimate Christmas Eve celebration takes place at Reethi Restaurant, followed by resort’s Christmas Champagne Brunch, an elegant affair overlooking the ocean at Rah Bar.

Children will revel in the varied activities, with a focus on exploration and creativity, they are sure to end each day filled with joy. The fun line-up includes the ever-important letters to Santa, which the resort team will ensure are delivered in time for his departure. After the excitement of his arrival, Santa will head off around the globe while younger guests can enjoy their gifts.

For families that want to get active together, there will be a host of seasonal sports activities, from the Beach Bonanza featuring water polo and 10-pin bowling on the sand, to the engaging and competitive Family Fitness Challenge.

The annual Reethi Rah Open is a great time for guests to show off their tennis skills, while the reimagined United Foosball Championship will see a life-size foosball table set up on the FIFA approved football field.

Other activities include an island marathon, family cooking classes and a teens Glow Party at One Tribe.

One&Only Reethi Rah offers an abundance of space and privacy, and those seeking relaxation can rejuvenate body and mind with a daily schedule of wellness activities hosted by One&Only Spa, from outdoor bootcamps to mindfulness sessions, or revitalise with targeted, restorative spa treatments from the resort’s team of expert therapists.

Guests will usher in the New Year with all the fun and glamour that One&Only Reethi Rah is famed for. On December 31, an unforgettable gala dinner will ring in the New Year at the ocean’s edge with an 11-piece band, impressive displays in the sky and a feast of foods paired with flowing wines and Champagnes.

New Year’s Day Brunch is the perfect toast to new beginnings, and the following days feature more experiences for all, including sandbank yoga, sunset sessions, cocktail masterclasses and jazz lunches at Fanditha.

Each and every day during this season will bring with it a time of celebration and exploration. Guests will be delighted by the unforgettable experiences that will leave them with everlasting memories of their time at One&Only Reethi Rah.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.oneandonlyresorts.com/reethi-rah, call +960 664 8800 or +960 664 8822, or email reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.