Noku Maldives welcomes new General Manager

Noku Maldives has welcomed their new General Manager Manoharan ‘Mano’ Mannarlingam.

Born and raised in Singapore, Mano knew hospitality was the career for him while working part-time in Boulevard Hotel during his school holidays. He enjoyed his time engaging with locals and sharing about Singapore with foreign guests.

When it came to further his studies, he took the opportunity and enrolled himself in the Bachelor of Science programme (Business Administration majoring in Travel Industry Management) at Hawaii Pacific University. During his free time, he had the chance to travel, explored the country and was able to widen his horizon.

Upon graduating from university, Mano returned to sunny Singapore and embarked on his first hospitality career at InterContinental Hotel in 2008. During this time, he moved through the ranks and into different departments from Front Office to Revenue Management.

His passion for hospitality also extended into the classrooms at Raffles Academy Singapore where he was the lecturer and course coordinator for Diploma in Hotel Management educating young aspiring teenagers.

In 2006, he rose from a Front Office Manager to Revenue Manager and was promoted to Director of Revenue Management in 2010. In 2012, he moved on to become the Director of Revenue Management at Orchard Hotel.

In 2013, Mano was appointed the Group Operations Director and General Manager of Scarlet Singapore and the Scarlet Huntington San Francisco. The property in Singapore was lauded the city state’s Leading Boutique Hotel in the 2017 World Travel Awards.

With years of operational and management experience, he took on the role as General Manager of Capri by Fraser in Johor Bahru, Malaysia from 2018 till 2020. He was fundamental in the opening development and progress of the hotel.

“I am thrilled to join the Noku family and have always wanted to get my hands in running a resort and am thankful for the opportunity. With the support from the team we can beat this pandemic and continue to create memorable experiences for our guests that we are fondly known for,” Mano, who is taking up the first resort posting outside of Singapore, said.

A scenic 45-minute flight by seaplane from Velana International Airport takes you to the balmy shores of Noku Maldives. Situated on Kudafunafaru in Noonu Atoll, the resort offers comfort, space and tranquillity that are second to none.

There are 20 spacious beach villas and 30 overwater villas, each designed to offer privacy and fitted with modern amenities that provide comfort. The refined elegance of each villa with its soft white hues and dark wood accents complement the beauty of nature seen through large bay windows and French doors.

For world-class dining, there’s the Palms Restaurant offering delicious local Maldivian and International cuisine. Guests can also choose to dine at Thari Restaurant offering Thai, Japanese and Singaporean cuisines. A wide range of cocktails await at Palms Bar or Thari Bar, with a spectacular view of the Indian Ocean.

To unwind, guests can indulge their senses with our wellness treatments at Noku Spa. The products used are imported directly from Sri Lanka.

Another key attraction at Noku Maldives is the house reef with its thriving ecosystem of dolphins, rays and other aquatic exotica. In partnership with Sub-Oceanic, the resort’s professional dive instructors unveil the diversity of marine life to delight everyone, from amateurs to pros.