Kagi Maldives partners with world-renowned skincare brands

Kagi Maldives, the latest addition to the collection of resorts and hotels operated by Crown & Champa Resorts, has partnered with two of the most prestigious skincare ranges in the world, EpicurenDiscovery and Healing Earth.

Baani Spa at Kagi will offer its guests a variety of exclusive facial and body treatments which uses an exclusive range of anti-aging and results-driven products from the celebrity-favourite skincare brand EpicurenDiscovery.

Together with this, Baani Spa will continue its well-established partnership with Healing Earth spa product range, where each product has been thoughtfully developed and the health of Kagi Maldives’s precious natural environment was kept in mind.

“A powerful combination to assure you a natural beauty experience,” an announcement by the resort read.

Scheduled to open in the latter part of the year, the brand new Kagi Maldives is the destination’s first dedicated wellness haven, with a focus on restorative health, fitness and nourishing menus.

This boutique, five-star retreat in North Male Atoll has 50 villas — all with private pools, with 40 of these being water villas.

Guests at Kagi will experience the best of Maldivian hospitality with healthy and balanced dining options, rejuvenating spa treatments at the iconic 1,500 square-metre overwater wellness centre, wellness retreats coupled with destination bliss – diving, beach and romance.

With safety in mind, the resort will operate key-less.

Kagi will welcome guests from the age of 12.

More information about Kagi Maldives can be found in this brochure. For bookings, please visit the resort’s website or contact via reservations@kagimaldives.com.