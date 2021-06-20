Sea turtle hatching at Kagi Maldives Spa Island

The wellbeing-focused Kagi Maldives Spa Island has celebrated the first turtle hatching of the season with 123 newly-born sea turtles.

Guests and team members gathered on the beach as the resort’s ‘Green’ team took the lead to carefully guide 123 Hawksbill hatchlings to their first journey to the ocean on June 15, one day before the WWF’s World Sea Turtle Day.

“We are fully committed to the protection and conservation of sea turtles in the Maldives, and we are privileged that mother turtles which instinctively travel thousands of miles choose our island resort as their nesting ground to lay their eggs on our beach,” Mohammed Nazeer, Kagi Maldives Spa Island’s Director of Operations, said.

“The hatching and release of these graceful creatures is truly a unique moment, and we are happy to share it with our guests and associates. There are currently three more nests on the island, and we hope to see the arrival of the hatchlings by the end of July.”

The resort has three more documented sea turtle nests due to hatch in June, July, and August.

Hawksbill turtles can lay up to 200 eggs in each clutch, with an average of 60 days incubation period.

The 15 June hatchlings were from the nesting event in April.

Environmental mindfulness at Kagi

Kagi Maldives not only cares about the wellbeing of its guests but also looks after the environment and the property’s magnificent natural surroundings.

The resort raises environmental awareness, shares information with guests and team members, and engages in ‘Marine Conservation’, as part of its Sustainability Programme.

Located at the tip of North Malé, in the heart of Malé Atoll, Kagi Maldives Spa Island is a luxury boutique resort offering a mindful wellness retreat in an inspiring island setting.

Ideal for solo and couple travellers, the 50 all-pool villa resort is a true sanctuary for the senses that provides the perfect setting to slow down and immerse into self-discovery and self-care.

Explore more: www.kagimaldives.com