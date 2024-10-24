Hard Rock and Lionel Messi team up to introduce Captain Messi superhero

As the enchanting Festival of Lights nears, the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives invites families, couples, and friends to celebrate Diwali and the year-end festivities in an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury and joy. This tropical paradise, made up of 1,200 coral islands surrounded by azure waters, offers an ideal setting for creating unforgettable memories—whether relaxing on pristine white-sand beaches, exploring vibrant marine life, or enjoying lavish accommodations perfect for family holidays or romantic getaways. Guests can choose from six exquisite resorts, each offering a unique festive experience filled with indulgence, tradition, and memorable moments throughout the season.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands: The Spirit of EAU

This festive season, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to celebrate the elemental magic of water with its ‘EAU’ theme. From December 22 to January 9, 2025, the resort will transform into a captivating oceanic wonderland, featuring signature Sangu cocktails, nightly performances, and ethereal shows inspired by themes of renewal and transformation. Guests can enjoy exclusive dining experiences at IWAU and Summer Pavilion, festive cocktail receptions, and a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. The ‘Festive Escape’ package includes daily breakfasts at La Locanda, USD 300 in resort credits, and a thrilling shark snorkeling experience. Additionally, the package offers luxurious spa treatments and festive activities, including a special visit from Santa Claus. Located in the North Malé Atoll, the resort features 100 villas, each with a dedicated private butler. Guests can access the resort via a 50-minute yacht ride or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The package requires a minimum seven-night stay and includes 25,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: Tale of the Tides

At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Diwali celebrations blend with Maldivian elegance. From October 31 to November 2, guests can enjoy a Diwali breakfast at ALBA, followed by evening crafted beverages at ALBA and The Whale Bar. The festivities include a Thali Set Dinner celebrating India’s vibrant flavors. From December 20 to January 6, the ‘Tale of the Tides’ celebration offers a Christmas tree lighting, family-friendly activities, and exquisite culinary experiences across seven dining venues. Guests can enjoy the daily Champagne Sabering ritual at The Whale Bar and sip on the Island Mary, a local twist on the classic cocktail. The ‘Exquisite Indulgence – Full Board’ package includes daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at select restaurants, a bottle of champagne on arrival, and St. Regis Butler Service for a bespoke experience. The resort, located a 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, offers two- and three-bedroom villas with private pools and panoramic views.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Symphony of the Sea

Families can celebrate Diwali at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa with a Diwali-themed Thali menu curated by celebrity chef Shipra Khanna, available until mid-November. From December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025, the ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration will showcase a traditional Maldivian night with local cuisine, Boduberu performances, and a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner featuring a live band, fire dancers, and LED performances. The resort, located on Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, offers 60 beach and overwater villas, each with a private pool and personal butler service. Families can enjoy the ‘Savor the Endless’ package, which includes daily meals, unlimited beverages, a beach dinner, a floating breakfast, and discounts on dining and spa treatments. Kids under 12 stay and dine for free, and complimentary non-motorised water sports are available.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Festive Escape Retro 70s

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to join the Retro 70s-themed ‘La Fête’ year-end celebration on Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll from December 21, 2024, to January 7, 2025. Guests can enjoy daily festivities, wellness activities, and masterclasses, including barista training and gin tasting. The celebration kicks off with a Tree Lighting Ceremony and culminates in a Retro 70s Beach Party and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. The ‘Full Board’ package offers daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with non-alcoholic beverages included. Guests can also participate in complimentary water sports and fitness activities. The 141-villa resort is accessible via a 35-minute seaplane flight from Malé.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Rhythms by the Sea, A Carnival of Festivities

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will host a vibrant Diwali celebration from October 31 to November 1, 2024, with a special Indian buffet dinner at Island Kitchen and traditional Boduberu drumming. The ‘Rhythms by the Sea: A Carnival of Festivities’ celebration runs from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025, featuring a Brazilian carnival-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with international DJ Luca Schreiner and fireworks. The wellness-focused resort in Baa Atoll offers 69 luxurious villas and the ‘Full Board’ package, which includes daily meals, fitness sessions, and complimentary snorkeling and kayaking. The resort is accessible via a 25-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Celebrate a Magical Festive Season

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate Diwali and the year-end festivities with a sunrise yoga session, henna art, and a Diwali Dinner at Masala Hut on November 1, 2024. The year-end celebrations begin with a Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 7 and continue from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, with activities such as Gingerbread House Decorating, Santa Water Aerobics, and a Family Snowman Christmas Party. The ‘All-Inclusive’ package includes daily buffet breakfasts and dinners, a three-course lunch, and complimentary use of snorkeling gear and water sports equipment. The resort, located in the North Malé Atoll, is just a 15-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, making it an ideal destination for a luxury family holiday.