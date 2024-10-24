Featured
Hard Rock and Lionel Messi team up to introduce Captain Messi superhero
Hard Rock International and global brand ambassador Lionel Messi have introduced the world’s newest superhero, Captain Messi. This superhero version of the iconic sports and cultural figure is making waves with his powerful kick and will be featured both at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives and online. In collaboration with Messi, Hard Rock has launched a limited-edition, posable Captain Messi toy, available with a Kid’s Menu order at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives or through in-room dining at participating hotels, such as Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, while supplies last. This marks the first time the soccer legend has been involved in the creation of a toy in his likeness. Additionally, the collectible figure will be available at Rock Shops worldwide and online as part of the new Captain Messi retail collection, which includes lunchboxes, water bottles, backpacks, apparel, and more.
Messi shared his excitement about the project, noting that watching superhero movies with his children made it particularly special for him to work with Hard Rock on creating Captain Messi. He hopes the toy will inspire young fans and families to work hard and believe in themselves to achieve great things.
To celebrate the launch, Hard Rock Cafe Maldives hosted a themed event where young Messi fans had the opportunity to meet and play with members of the Maldives’ National Futsal Team. The event featured two-a-side football matches, skill challenges, and various games, culminating in the reveal of the new superhero version of Messi.
In addition to the superhero-themed celebration, Hard Rock International also announced new additions to the Hard Rock Cafe Maldives Kid’s Menu, introducing cheese pizza and pepperoni pizza. These new options complement an array of dishes designed for kids, including grilled chicken salad, fresh fruit, chicken tenders, and more.
Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International, expressed excitement over the ongoing partnership with Lionel Messi, highlighting the joy that Messi brings to fans around the world. Over the past three years, Messi has been an integral part of Hard Rock’s brand as a partner and ambassador. He recently starred in Hard Rock’s “Come Together” campaign, celebrating the launch of its Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program, which offers benefits and services at over 200 Hard Rock locations worldwide.
Celebration
Indulge in luxury and tradition: Diwali and year-end festivities at Marriott Bonvoy Maldives
As the enchanting Festival of Lights nears, the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives invites families, couples, and friends to celebrate Diwali and the year-end festivities in an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury and joy. This tropical paradise, made up of 1,200 coral islands surrounded by azure waters, offers an ideal setting for creating unforgettable memories—whether relaxing on pristine white-sand beaches, exploring vibrant marine life, or enjoying lavish accommodations perfect for family holidays or romantic getaways. Guests can choose from six exquisite resorts, each offering a unique festive experience filled with indulgence, tradition, and memorable moments throughout the season.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands: The Spirit of EAU
This festive season, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to celebrate the elemental magic of water with its ‘EAU’ theme. From December 22 to January 9, 2025, the resort will transform into a captivating oceanic wonderland, featuring signature Sangu cocktails, nightly performances, and ethereal shows inspired by themes of renewal and transformation. Guests can enjoy exclusive dining experiences at IWAU and Summer Pavilion, festive cocktail receptions, and a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. The ‘Festive Escape’ package includes daily breakfasts at La Locanda, USD 300 in resort credits, and a thrilling shark snorkeling experience. Additionally, the package offers luxurious spa treatments and festive activities, including a special visit from Santa Claus. Located in the North Malé Atoll, the resort features 100 villas, each with a dedicated private butler. Guests can access the resort via a 50-minute yacht ride or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The package requires a minimum seven-night stay and includes 25,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: Tale of the Tides
At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Diwali celebrations blend with Maldivian elegance. From October 31 to November 2, guests can enjoy a Diwali breakfast at ALBA, followed by evening crafted beverages at ALBA and The Whale Bar. The festivities include a Thali Set Dinner celebrating India’s vibrant flavors. From December 20 to January 6, the ‘Tale of the Tides’ celebration offers a Christmas tree lighting, family-friendly activities, and exquisite culinary experiences across seven dining venues. Guests can enjoy the daily Champagne Sabering ritual at The Whale Bar and sip on the Island Mary, a local twist on the classic cocktail. The ‘Exquisite Indulgence – Full Board’ package includes daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at select restaurants, a bottle of champagne on arrival, and St. Regis Butler Service for a bespoke experience. The resort, located a 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, offers two- and three-bedroom villas with private pools and panoramic views.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Symphony of the Sea
Families can celebrate Diwali at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa with a Diwali-themed Thali menu curated by celebrity chef Shipra Khanna, available until mid-November. From December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025, the ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration will showcase a traditional Maldivian night with local cuisine, Boduberu performances, and a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner featuring a live band, fire dancers, and LED performances. The resort, located on Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, offers 60 beach and overwater villas, each with a private pool and personal butler service. Families can enjoy the ‘Savor the Endless’ package, which includes daily meals, unlimited beverages, a beach dinner, a floating breakfast, and discounts on dining and spa treatments. Kids under 12 stay and dine for free, and complimentary non-motorised water sports are available.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Festive Escape Retro 70s
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to join the Retro 70s-themed ‘La Fête’ year-end celebration on Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll from December 21, 2024, to January 7, 2025. Guests can enjoy daily festivities, wellness activities, and masterclasses, including barista training and gin tasting. The celebration kicks off with a Tree Lighting Ceremony and culminates in a Retro 70s Beach Party and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. The ‘Full Board’ package offers daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with non-alcoholic beverages included. Guests can also participate in complimentary water sports and fitness activities. The 141-villa resort is accessible via a 35-minute seaplane flight from Malé.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Rhythms by the Sea, A Carnival of Festivities
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will host a vibrant Diwali celebration from October 31 to November 1, 2024, with a special Indian buffet dinner at Island Kitchen and traditional Boduberu drumming. The ‘Rhythms by the Sea: A Carnival of Festivities’ celebration runs from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025, featuring a Brazilian carnival-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with international DJ Luca Schreiner and fireworks. The wellness-focused resort in Baa Atoll offers 69 luxurious villas and the ‘Full Board’ package, which includes daily meals, fitness sessions, and complimentary snorkeling and kayaking. The resort is accessible via a 25-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Celebrate a Magical Festive Season
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate Diwali and the year-end festivities with a sunrise yoga session, henna art, and a Diwali Dinner at Masala Hut on November 1, 2024. The year-end celebrations begin with a Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 7 and continue from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, with activities such as Gingerbread House Decorating, Santa Water Aerobics, and a Family Snowman Christmas Party. The ‘All-Inclusive’ package includes daily buffet breakfasts and dinners, a three-course lunch, and complimentary use of snorkeling gear and water sports equipment. The resort, located in the North Malé Atoll, is just a 15-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, making it an ideal destination for a luxury family holiday.
Celebration
Experience island luxury this festive season at Lily Beach Resort & Spa
Lily Beach Resort & Spa invites guests to experience an unforgettable Festive Season in tropical luxury from December 23rd, 2024, to January 5th, 2025. This year’s celebration will showcase captivating performances by renowned painter Elvira Carrasco, magician Adrian Chong, and the dazzling fire dancer Ihor, creating magical moments throughout the festivities.
The extensive program is designed for both adults and children, ensuring a truly memorable holiday for everyone. The festivities will begin on December 23rd with early morning yoga and meditation, followed by exciting snorkelling excursions. In the evening, the enchanting Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place, accompanied by traditional carols—an event not to be missed by guests of all ages.
On December 24th, the day will begin with sunrise yoga at Tamara Spa, followed by an island and snorkelling excursion. In the evening, the resort will host its renowned Christmas Gala Dinner. Lily Beach, an award-winning all-inclusive resort, recently received the Wine Spectators Award for Excellence 2024 for its exquisite selection of over 80 premium wines. The dinner will be followed by a lively bingo game, live band, and DJ performances, offering a fun-filled night of dancing.
Christmas Day, December 25th, will bring an artistic touch with a live painting session by Elvira Carrasco, where she will captivate guests with her distinctive style. Guests can participate in her art sessions, have their portraits painted, or simply admire her talent. Elvira will remain on the island until January 1st, concluding her stay with an art exhibition. The day will also feature snorkelling, a lagoon-side Champagne toast, and an Asian Street Food dinner, followed by live music and karaoke to celebrate Christmas night.
From December 26th onward, the festive spirit will continue with daily activities, including yoga, meditation, snorkelling, and island excursions. Art, dance, and creative workshops will be available for both adults and children, providing fun for all as the year draws to a close.
On December 31st, magician Adrian Chong will amaze guests with mind-bending illusions, and Ihor the fire dancer will astound with his spectacular fire and LED performances. As midnight approaches, guests will gather to reminisce about the highs and lows of 2024 and participate in the resort’s annual tradition of burning away regrets at the Bon Voyage Bonfire. The evening will culminate with a celebratory countdown to the New Year, filled with joy and blessings, and will conclude with a night of dancing.
The celebrations will continue on January 1st, 2025, with a relaxing start to the year through yoga, meditation, and the art exhibition by Elvira Carrasco. Festivities will extend through January 5th, featuring games, live music, cultural events, and exciting excursions for all guests.
As the first-ever all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, Lily Beach Resort & Spa promises an exquisite and unforgettable festive season.
Featured
Obsidian men’s skincare debuts at Kuramathi Spa
Kuramathi Spa has announced the introduction of Obsidian, a premium skincare line designed exclusively for men. Crafted with a thoughtful blend of nature’s finest ingredients and cutting-edge skincare science, Obsidian products focus on maintaining healthy, protected, and glowing skin.
To celebrate the launch, Kuramathi Spa is offering three signature facials: the Detoxifying Facial (75 minutes) and the Anti-Ageing Facial (60 minutes) at a special introductory price of $175. Additionally, the Express Facial (30 minutes) is available for just $110. Each treatment is meticulously designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin, leaving clients feeling refreshed and confident.
Obsidian skincare at Kuramathi Spa elevates grooming to the next level. Whether the goal is to rejuvenate the skin, combat the signs of ageing, or simply refresh, Obsidian’s treatments are tailored for today’s man. Experience the confidence that comes from glowing, healthy skin, and continue the journey at home with exclusive Obsidian skincare products.
