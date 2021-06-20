Create lasting memories this Father’s Day at Kandima Maldives

It’s that time of the year when we get to celebrate all of the dads out there. If you are struggling to think of the perfect gift for your father or the father of your little ones, we have the perfect solution for you.

After more than a year of social distancing, the greatest gift you can give dads this Father’s Day is booking a trip to spend time with them in person. Transport your dad to a little piece of paradise on earth – Kandima Maldives.

Trust us, he’ll remember this Father’s Day memory forever. It might also turn out to be the most Instagrammable celebration of your life!

Still need some reasons why? We’ve got a few great ones bound to have Dad saying, pack the bags and let’s get going!

Good food

There are few better ways to say “I love you” than good food!

Let your dad start the day with a delectable floating breakfast, served in the privacy of your own private pool with a view of the crystal blue waters. This large floating tray is jam-packed with fine and spectacular breakfast delicacies, coupled with the mesmerising views of the Indian Ocean in the background making this an unforgettable experience.

You can pair up with a specially crafted Maldivian breakfast experience or delight your dad with a fully customised breakfast offering too!

Adopt corals

Create memories that last forever.

Ever thought of creating your own family coral reef? Your dad will love an opportunity to help conserve the environment and have create a reef of his own by joining Kandima’s Coral Adoption programme.

The programme itself is a fantastic way of helping the reefs grow where not so many corals are found. Guests can monitor their adopted coral frame’s growth online, through images being shared via email regularly by the marine biologist.

Now that’s a memory for life!

One-on-one cooking class

Allow the man of many talents to hone his cooking skills with a professional masterclass with an expert chef at Kandima Maldives who will walk him through a recipe or two.

A cool one-on-one cooking class will make an excellent gift for the foodie you love. Make it even more memorable and join him in this culinary adventure!

Spa treatments

Let’s just say that we are all going to need a little beautifying as the world begins to get back to normal, and the men in our lives are no exception.

Nestled in the tropical surroundings of the island, Kandima Maldives’ award-winning esKape Spa offers everything from exfoliation to healing – including full-body therapy to signature treatments.

Relaxation

A special occasion like Father’s Day deserves to be celebrated in a unique manner.

If relaxation is more his thing, join him for yoga on the glorious beach designed to purify the body and provide physical strength, flexibility and stamina.

Destination dining

Looking for something simple and meaningful that will help you bond with your Pops?

Treat your dad to something exceptional this Father’s Day with destination dining for a complete taste sensation.

Whether it’s a beach BBQ dinner for group of friends or private dinner in a deserted island, a private chef and crew will ensure you have the perfect evening connecting with your dad over delicious food.

Private sandbank picnic

It may seem cliche, but sometimes all you need to have the perfect father’s day is good food and spending time as a family.

Take your dad for private sandbank picnic and enjoy the beauty of nature in an idyllic island setting. These picnics are a great way to bond with dad, and you can include the entire family as it’s customisable. Also, outdoor activities will have several health benefits apart from enjoyment.

Dolphin cruise

If going on a cruise has been on your dad’s wish list for a long time, then make his wish come true this Father’s Day.

Take him on a dolphin cruise for a once-in-a-lifetime experience you both will never forget. It will be a great chance to bond with your dad like never before and allow you to know him better as an individual.

A wonderful, memory-making to Kandima Maldives is the best to convey your heartfelt love for your dad and make the occasion even more special for him.

Book your holiday today and choose your dates later.