Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates intl wellness days with complimentary activities for guests

Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxury Thai-inspired resort on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, is continuing its holistic approach to well-being this month with complimentary guest activities in celebration of international wellness days.

After celebrating Global Wellness Day on June 12 with a weekend dedicated to mind, body and soul, the resort is now gearing up to mark International Yoga Day, on June 21, with a complimentary evening yoga session at Angafaru, a powder-soft sandbank.

As the sun sets over the Indian Ocean, the resort’s resident yoga expert will guide participants through a series of stretches and postures to promote strength, flexibility and balance.

After a relaxing savasana, yogis will refresh with coconut water and light snacks with a stunning view of the ocean.

A haven for guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, Dusit Thani Maldives recently rebranded its award-winning Devarana Spa as Devarana Wellness.

Designed to weave well-being elements throughout the entire stay experience, the new concept aims to enhance the physical and mental well-being of all guests by inviting them to take time to slow down, enjoy the chance to prioritise their health, and explore new wellness experiences beyond the resort’s traditional spa offerings.

Capacity for the yoga session is limited and advance booking is required.

Most recent event in focus: Global Wellness Day (June 12 and 13)

Dusit Thani Maldives celebrated Global Wellness Day on June 12 with a weekend of activities dedicated to mind, body and soul.

Highlights on June 12 included an island run and stretch at sunrise, aqua yoga in the pool, and a sunset sound bath on the sand.

On June 13, guests enjoyed a Thai massage class, Thai boxing with master trainer Chai, plus yoga to start and end the day. A special range of healthy drinks and dishes were also served up at the resort’s restaurants.

Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa atoll — the Maldives’ first ever UNESCO biosphere reserve — Dusit Thani Maldives blends gracious Thai hospitality with the unparalleled luxury setting of the Maldives.

This luxury island resort comprises 94 villas encircled by white sandy beaches, a stunning 360 degree house reef and a turquoise lagoon. With a unique combination of beach and lagoon accommodation, Dusit Thani Maldives provides an unmatched luxurious escape for all travellers.

The resort offers a 360 degree vibrant house reef compliment with a turquoise lagoon, a 750-square metre infinity swimming pool with a lush Banyan tree in the centre, five restaurants and bars with breathtaking views and a Kids Club that is committed to making children’s dreams come true.

The award-winning Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Maldives encompasses six deluxe treatment pods, which sit elevated amongst the island’s palm trees. For those who prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground, the spa has also developed two stunning ground level treatment rooms. Manicure and pedicure-dedicated area, private outdoor pool, steam and sauna are exclusively available for spa guests.

For more information, please contact resmaldives@dusit.com.