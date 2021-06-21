Live well with Four Seasons Resorts

A gratitude blessing on the coast of Vietnam, nature bathing in Malaysian mangroves, power yoga in Maldives, mindful nutrition in Thailand and tree-top meditation in Bali: Four Seasons Resorts of Asia invites guests to transcend borders and take a virtual wellness journey across five diverse destinations.

Anchored in the key themes of resilience, self-care and energy healing, a new online series, “Live Well With Four Seasons,” will see resident experts at resorts in Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Thailand and Vietnam lead viewers in engaging online sessions from June through to December 2021.

Drawing on global expertise and local wisdom, each complimentary session will be open to the public via Instagram or Facebook Live, and will remain available on-demand for anyone needing a virtual dose of Asian healing traditions.

“Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for wellness travel and offers incredible destination-inspired experiences – but if you can’t yet visit us, we are coming to you,” Luisa Anderson, Regional Spa Director for Four Seasons Asia-Pacific, said.

“The new Live Well series enables people anywhere in the world to connect with our resident practitioners at Four Seasons Resorts of Asia properties. Participants in the online sessions will learn techniques to maintain a positive outlook, build resilience and strengthen the sense of community globally, as the antidote to feelings of lockdown and isolation.”

Following Global Wellness Day on June 12, the Live Well programme will continue for the rest of the year with regular sessions on the last Wednesday of every month, starting June 30.

August 25, 6.45pm

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru welcomes all to experience Rahumathuge Vaguthu, a daily Earth blessing ritual with the AyurMa team that unites guests and staff alike in celebration of the island’s natural beauty through song, dance and mindfulness.

This will be followed by Trataka Flame meditation with Dr Arun Tomson to still the mind.

October 27, 3pm

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa will introduce intense and fast-paced Shakti (Power) Yoga by resident yogi Ni Kadek Sri Yuliastini.

Working through a traditional asana practice following a dynamic rhythm, each posture will be held for five breaths to activate energy through the chakras.

For a truly tailored approach to wellness and natural healing, visit the Four Seasons Kuda Huraa or Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru website, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at +960 6600888.