Visit Maldives launches campaign with Bentley Owners Club Magazine in German market

Visit Maldives has launched a campaign with Bentley Owners Club Magazine to promote Maldives as the most preferred tourist destination targeting the luxury segment of the German market.

The magazine will feature Maldives in the June and September 2021 print issues. The content will advertise Maldives as a safe haven and highlight the unique products and experiences offered in the destination.

Bentley Owners Club Magazine is an exclusive publication dedicated to Bentley car owners in the German market. It was first established in 2012 and promotes high-end brands within the luxury segment of the German market.

In its June issue, the lifestyle magazine will feature Maldives as a safe haven for luxury travellers. Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi and Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives will also be featured alongside the destination.

Advertisements on the destination and the properties will also be published in the September issue.

The publication will reach an estimated 27,000-35,000 high-net-worth readers in the German market.

As of June 16, Germany is the third top source market for Maldives with an arrival figure of 23,883 arrivals. With mass vaccination campaigns in the process and ease of travel restrictions, the arrival figure from Germany is estimated to increase within the next few months.

The Maldives has welcomed a total of over 483,115 tourist arrivals till date this year.

The campaign with Bentley Owners Club Magazine is part of Visit Maldives’ strategy in promoting the Maldives to the German speaking markets in their native language. Activities planned in the pipeline for the German market include joint promotions with stakeholders, print advertisements, familiarisation trips, destination e-learning with trade partners as well as social media campaigns.

Visit Maldives is also currently conducting a year-long campaign with Connoisseur Circle and took part in the virtual edition of ITB Berlin, one of the leading travel and trade shows in the world, earlier this year.

Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on July 15, 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.

In order to strengthen the measures, the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine was initiated on February 1 with the government of Maldives set to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents of the country in the upcoming months.

Visit Maldives together with the tourism ministry launched the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as promoting the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travellers.

The ultimate target is to make Maldives the destination with the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.