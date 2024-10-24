Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu triumph at World Luxury Hotel Awards
Coco Collection, a renowned luxury hospitality brand in the Maldives known for its tailored experiences, has achieved significant success at the 2024 World Luxury Hotel Awards, securing multiple honours for its resorts Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the luxury hospitality industry, celebrating excellence based on recognition from both guests and industry experts. Winners are determined through public voting across over 100 categories, spotlighting the remarkable achievements of luxury hotels worldwide.
Coco Bodu Hithi, a distinguished luxury resort in the Maldives, received several prestigious awards, including Best Luxury Beach Resort in the Maldives, Best Luxury Island Resort in the Indian Ocean, and Best Luxury Villa Resort – Global.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty, also earned high praise, winning three categories: Best Luxury Cultural Resort, Best Luxury Eco Resort, and Best Luxury Sustainable Resort, all within the Indian Ocean region.
Ronalaine Fernandez, Assistant Director of Communications at Coco Collection, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It is a true honour to receive multiple accolades this year. At Coco Collection, we are passionate about crafting personalised experiences in the Maldives that resonate with our guests. With Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, we are proud to be acknowledged for our dedication to sustainability and the unique, personalised touches we deliver every day.”
Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives celebrates global recognition as one of the Top 100 Luxury Destinations
Ifuru Island Maldives has been selected as one of the Top 100 Luxury Hotels and Resorts of the World 2024 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to excellence, exceptional service, and providing an unparalleled luxury experience.
Luxury Lifestyle Awards celebrates the finest in the hospitality industry by recognising companies that exemplify the “Best of the Best.” The selection process involves a thorough evaluation from various industry sources, focusing on reputation, credibility, and brand awareness. Ifuru Island Maldives distinguished itself with its superior quality and excellence, earning a place in this elite group.
Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, expressed the resort’s pride in receiving the award, stating, “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently strive to provide our guests with an unforgettable experience. We are committed to maintaining our high standards and continuing to elevate the luxury hospitality experience.”
As the resort celebrates this achievement, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences that create lasting memories. Ifuru Island Maldives looks forward to welcoming guests from around the world and continuing to raise the bar in luxury hospitality.
Since its opening in September 2023, Ifuru Island Maldives offers 147 sunset suites and villas, along with 6 diverse dining options, including 2 signature restaurants and 4 bars, providing a 24-hour premium All-Inclusive experience. The resort is also home to the Maldives’ first permanent Skydive Dropzone, where guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the islands from above.
In addition, Ifuru Island has announced the launch of Season Two for Skydiving, set to begin in December 2024. This exciting addition further enhances the resort’s adventure offerings, solidifying Ifuru Island as a premier destination for both relaxation and thrilling experiences.
Awards
Constance Halaveli and Moofushi dominate World Luxury Hotel Awards
Constance Hotels & Resorts, celebrated for its elegance and exceptional service, achieved remarkable success at the 18th World Luxury Hotel Awards. Among its most notable achievements were the prestigious accolades won by its properties in the Maldives.
Constance Halaveli, Maldives secured several significant awards:
- Luxury Family Beach Resort – Regional Winner
- Luxury Private Beach Villa – Global Winner
- Luxury Private Villa – Global Winner
- Luxury Water Villa Resort – Continent Winner
Constance Moofushi, Maldives also stood out with the following distinctions:
- Best Scenic Environment – Continent Winner
- Luxury All-Inclusive Resort – Regional Winner
- Luxury Eco Hotel – Continent Winner
These prestigious recognitions underscore Constance Hotels & Resorts’ dedication to delivering unparalleled service and creating unforgettable experiences in the Maldives, cementing its position as a leading luxury destination in the region.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrated in Fodor’s esteemed 2025 Hotel rankings
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named by Fodor’s Travel in the publication’s prestigious Fodor’s Finest Hotels List for 2025, recognising the resort as one of the world’s most exceptional luxury properties. This highly coveted honour highlights The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli’s commitment to providing unparalleled service, extraordinary guest experiences, and a stunning resort amidst natural surroundings.
The Fodor’s Finest Hotels List is an annual selection curated by Fodor’s Travel editors that celebrates the top hotels worldwide. After compiling insights and opinions from over 750 global experts and reviewing thousands of properties, the publication determined that The St. Regis Maldives is one of the 100 best hotels in the world.
Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, expressed pride in the recognition, stating, “We are honoured to be included in Fodor’s Finest Hotels List 2025. We are proud to be recognised on a global stage alongside such a distinguished group of hotels that exemplify the very best in hospitality.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island, immersing travellers in an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expressions of luxury and sophistication. Nestled in an untouched tropical landscape adorned with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.
Trending
-
Business1 week ago
Maldives makes export of baled PET waste for recycling with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation
-
Business1 week ago
Atmosphere Core appoints Maurice Van Den Bosch as GM of RAAYA by Atmosphere, Milan Mookerjee as VP of Human Resources
-
Awards1 week ago
Niyama Private Islands named one of the best by Condé Nast Traveler
-
Awards1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives earns top honours at Condé Nast and LUXE Global Awards
-
Cooking1 week ago
Coco Collection hosts Chef Pepi Anevski for limited-time sushi experience
-
Celebration1 week ago
Magical Halloween fun for kids at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils ‘Enchanting Elements’ festive programme for holiday season
-
Celebration1 week ago
George Busch brings Halloween wonders to Kuramathi Maldives