Sun shines again: Villa Hotels’ Sun Island Resort reopens

The wait is finally over! Sun Island Resort & Spa, part of Villa Hotels & Resorts, is now welcoming guests again.

“… [we] are thrilled to welcome our beloved guests with our warm, friendly staff and excellent services,” General Manager Abdulla Fathhey said, in a statement.

“While the highest level of health and safety measures have been put in place, we look forward to giving you all the warmest of welcomes and making you feel at home with fun-filled, memorable experiences.”

A flowering jewel amongst Maldives family hotels, Sun Island offers over 460 guest rooms, including Standard Beach Bungalows, Superior Beach Bungalows, Beach Pool Villas, Sunset Villas, Water Bungalows and Presidential Suites, making it the largest resort in the Maldives.

Sun Island has recently introduced brand new Beach Pool Villas, offering enhanced living and relaxation facilities to guests.

The luxurious resort features nine dining options. Local and international buffet spreads are available at Maaniyaa Restaurant. Barbecued seafood is served at Guraamuli Grill Terrace and Italian cuisine is available at Ristorante Il Pontile. Alternatively, Thai dishes can be found at Sun Star, and refreshing beverages at Mekunu Bar.

Sun Island houses an Araamu Spa retreat, which offers a wide range of relaxation options and invigorating treatments, including aromatherapy, reflexology, Indian Ayurvedic therapy, and body scrubs and facials.

The resort also offers a variety of recreational facilities, including a PADI-certified dive centre, table tennis, football, tennis and basketball as well as water sports facilities.

Flexible cancellation policy

Villa Hotels’ cancellation policy offers a promise of flexibility.

For existing bookings confirmed to arrive at any of its resorts before October 31, Vill Hotels will allow amendments at no additional cost for stay periods before (ending on) December 23, or the same period next year at the same rate as the original booking.

Guests who are unable to travel before December 23 or the same period next year can cancel their existing booking for free.

For all new bookings made by October 31, there will be a free cancellation window until three days to arrival. This applies to bookings with stay periods from now until October 31, 2021 (excluding December 24, 2020 to January 7, 2021).

To cancel or modify existing bookings, please contact Villa Hotels.

New CleanStay@Villa safety programme

Villa Hotels’ resorts will adhere to government guidelines for restarting tourism.

Temperature checks and screening measures will be carried out at the first point of entry.

Anyone exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms will undergo a PCR test. If one member of a group travelling together displays symptoms, all members will be tested.

Those who test positive will be isolated in a designated resort room, or transferred to a government medical facility, depending on the individual’s medical condition.

These measures will be complemented by a new group-wide health safety programme.

The CleanStay@Villa initiative is built on Villa Hotels existing high standards, and follow the guidance of their in-house doctors as well as the World Health Organisation and the national Health Protection Agency (HPA).

It implements SOPs for end-to-end hygiene checks from arrival and transfer to stay and departure. They include but are not limited to SOPs in the following:

Disinfect all exposed surfaces on lounges and transport facilities for arrival and departure

Check and log temperature of all guests and staff on arrival and departing

Identify high touch areas in guest villas and modify cleaning protocols to ensure that such areas are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected

Implement new staff hygiene standards, with mandatory Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Apply stringent disinfecting measures for F&B, spa, sports and recreation facilities

Recommend social distancing between guests and staff

Implement continuous staff training in hygiene and cleanliness standards and protocols

Ensure resorts’ medical clinics are housed with doctors and required facilities

Use hospital-grade disinfectants in cleaning protocols

In case of need, provide isolation rooms at each resort

As one of the leading hospitality companies in the Maldives, Villa Hotels owns and operates five resorts: Paradise Island Resort and Spa, Royal Island Resort and Spa, Holiday Island Resort and Spa, Sun Island Resort and Spa, and Fun Island Resort and Spa.

Paradise Island Resort reopened on July 15, while Royal Island Resort and Fun Island Resort will begin welcoming guests again from November 1. Holiday Island Resort will remain closed until late next year, as the property is now undergoing major renovations.

Villa Hotels also has several subsidiaries, including award-winning wellness brand Araamu Spa and dive centre DiveOceanus.