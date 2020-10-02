Waldorf Astoria Maldives appoints Coralie Houplain as Commercial Director

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts has appointed Coralie Houplain as the new Commercial Director for the stunning all-villa Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi resort.

An international hospitality expert with more than 25 years of experience, Coralie began her career by establishing a solid track record in hotel sales for various global hotel management groups, including Starwood and Hyatt Hotels in French capital Paris.

Coralie relocated to Thailand as Director of Sales and Marketing to open Park Hyatt Bangkok.

In her most recent position, she served as the Director of Sales and Marketing at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in Vietnam, where she was instrumental in positioning the resort as a leading icon of luxury in the region.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Coralie as the newest member of the executive team,” Etienne Dalancon, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, said.

“Her extensive expertise and ability to build strong teams, combined with her passion for luxury hospitality, will ensure a successful business performance.”

Coralie joins Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi to continue a successful career, which has focused on hotel sales and marketing with internationally recognised hospitality companies such as Accor, Starwood, Hyatt, and most recently, with InterContinental Hotels Group.

In her new role at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Coralie will be responsible for the overall commercial objectives of the award-winning resort, including achieving goals in revenue generation, yield management and brand engagement.

“I’m highly honoured to be appointed as the Commercial Director for Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. A unique property with breathtaking serenity located in such a wonderful location where the people live and breathe hospitality, always with a smile and friendly demeanour,” Coralie said.

“I’m very proud and humbled to be part of this refined and prestigious resort in the Waldorf portfolio and hope to contribute to the greater success of it.”

Situated in one of the most beautiful locations in the world, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers guests genuine hospitality and unparalleled experiences.

The 119-villa property is part of Waldorf Astoria, one of Hilton’s global luxury hotel brands.