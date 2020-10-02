German singer Sarah Lombardi vacations at Lily Beach Resort

German singer Sarah Lombardi is enjoying some sun, sand, and sea in Maldives, at Lily Beach Resort & Spa.

Lombardi is best known for participating in the eighth season of Deutschland sucht den Superstar, during which she was eliminated from the top 10 only to return two shows later and eventually become the runner-up.

The singer recently took to Instagram to share with her 1.5 million plus followers clips of her stay at Lily Beach Resort.

Recently crowned the Best All-Inclusive resort in both the Maldives and Asia, Lily Beach resort offers premium food and beverage options with an extensive list of wines and spirits.

Guests can also find three excursions per stay included in the no surprise package.

With a wide list of activities on the island including snorkelling, diving and fishing and a stunning spa, Lily Beach is ideal for families and honeymooners, as well as couples and single travellers looking for a worry-free vacation.

It is especially well suited for families, considering that the resort won the Best Family All-Inclusive category at the 2019 World Luxury Travel Awards. One of the reasons why this is so is that the resort has strategic locations where mom and dad can relax while kids can play around at specific kid-friendly areas under supervision.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Lily Beach Resort also offers free PCR testing for guests, while health and safety procedures have been elevated in line with guidance provided by the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA).