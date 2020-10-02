Maldives showcased at leading travel trade media event in Europe

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has participated in the International Media Marketplace, one of the leading media events for the travel trade in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

During the two-day virtual event, which took place from September 29-30, Maldives was promoted to top-tier media, while up-to-date information about current marketing efforts and measures undertaken for the safety of visitors during the current post-pandemic travel phase was given.

The media that took part in the event has an overall reach of millions across the German speaking markets. This include publications such as Die Welt, Front Row Society, Diners Club, Moments magazine, Schweiz am Wochenende newspaper, and the radio station Audiotravels on iHeartRadio, to name a few.

“This also provided an opportunity to further promote the destination to these markets including the recently launched campaigns of Rediscover Maldives as well as the Maldives Border Miles,” a statement issued by MMPRC read.

MMPRC participated in the event just a week after concluding its own initiative to provide the most updated information about the destination. The Rediscover Maldives webinar series was carried out in September, targeting the travel trade and media in key source markets across the globe.

“This is one initiative amongst the several activities carried out by MMPRC to build traveller confidence in the destination as a ‘safe haven’ for tourists,” the statement said.

“More joint promotional campaigns with key stakeholders in global markets as well as activities on digital platforms are also being planned for the year to maintain the destination presence.”

The German speaking countries have always been traditional source markets in terms of tourist arrivals to the Maldives, with Germany ranking in the top five in 2019.

Before the Maldives closed its borders in late March, a total of 28,228 arrivals from Germany, 9,170 from Switzerland and 6,917 from Austria were recorded. Both Germany and Switzerland ranked among the top 10 source markets during the three-month period ending March.

Photo: A file photo from 2018 shows the Maldivian stand at ITB Berlin 2018. FILE PHOTO/ MMPRC