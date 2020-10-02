Seaside Finolhu launches Dream Holiday giveaway to celebrate Nov reopening

In celebration of its reopening on November 1, luxury Maldives resort Seaside Finolhu has launched the Finolhu Dream Holiday giveaway contest on its Facebook and Instagram pages, giving two lucky winners the chance to win a free stay at the tropical island playground.

The winners will each receive a voucher for a complimentary four-night stay in an Ocean Pool Villa with breakfast and seaplane transfers for two included.

People from all over the world are invited to participate and the details are simple:

Visit Seaside Finolhu’s official Facebook and Instagram pages and find the ‘Win A Finolhu Dream Holiday’ giveaway post (Facebook, Instagram).

In the comments section, participants simply have to say why they should win a Finolhu Dream Holiday and tag or mention the person they would like to share the trip with.

For Instagram, the instructions require the participant and the person they tag to follow the page, as well as liking and sharing the posts via Insta stories



“As a fun way to celebrate the reopening of our island playground on the 1st of November 2020, we want to offer a special giveaway to treat not only one, but two lucky winners with a dream holiday at our resort,” Marc Reader, General Manager of Seaside Finolhu, said.

“This is also a way of giving something back to our audience on social media for their continuous support and love for Finolhu over all these years. Now that we’re set to reopen after a major transformation and upgrade, we hope that this competition will bring some extra excitement to our followers, and eventually make two lucky winners very happy.”

The deadline for entry is October 31. Two winners (one from Facebook and one from Instagram) will be chosen randomly to receive their Finolhu dream holiday with the names of the winners announced on November 6 via Instagram and Facebook stories.

After undergoing an extensive upgrade of its facilities, Seaside Finolhu opens for business again on November 1 when it will be offering a whole new barefoot chic experience that reflects the resort’s design-driven balance between style and escapism.

The resort’s major upgrades include the improved look and feel of its 125 villas, public areas and restaurants, as well as a new spa concept and the newly installed state-of-the-art indoor golf studio.

Full information about the contest and prizes can be found on the Finolhu website, www.finolhu.com/win-a-finolhu-dream-holiday.