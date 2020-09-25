OBLU Select at Sangeli welcomes 1k guests post-lockdown

OBLU Select at Sangeli has welcomed the 1,000th guest to the resort since the reopening of Maldives’ borders to foreign visitors.

Like most of the resorts in Indian Ocean hospitality group Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio, Sangeli remained open throughout the nearly four-month-long lockdown earlier this year.

With enhanced group-wide health and safety measures, Sangeli began welcoming regular guests as soon as the Maldives reopened its borders on July 15. In just two months, the resort has welcomed over 1,000 visitors.

“Some milestones call for a celebration. Welcoming our 1000th guest since the destination reopened,” an announcement by the resort read.

Thank you for choosing us to make your dream Maldivian vacation come true, we are deeply grateful and touched by your love, support and trust. We look forward to welcome you to our island paradise once again!”

OBLU Select at Sangeli is located in North-West Male Atoll on Sangeli island, home to some of the most beautiful diving and snorkelling areas in the entire Male atoll, and is accessible by a 50-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport.

The resort is positioned as a premium all-inclusive, four-star deluxe resort that comprises 137 detached villas in six categories — on the island and above the water.

From a culinary perspective, Sangeli continues to offer the typical advantages of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ core brand philosophy. Within the premium all-inclusive Serenity Plan, guests can look forward to extraordinary fine dining experiences, exotic food and drinks and various activities that are already included during their stay.

The resort has a main restaurant, The Courtyard; two fine dining restaurants, Just Grill and Simply Veg; and a stunning pool bar, The Sangs.

In addition to various themed buffets at The Courtyard, discerning guests have an opportunity to snack at The Sangs as well as book themselves for an exotic fine dining experience — once each at Just Grill as well as at the Simply Veg — for every seven nights stay. Exotic dishes along with a variety of spirits, cocktail and wines, freshly grilled seafood and pure vegetarian dishes will surprise the visitors at various theme nights and interactive live cooking stations.

The minibar will also refilled daily free of charge.

The premium Serenity Plan offers guests various activities that are included during their stay. Under the motto “Fun”, this includes trips by speedboat, sunset fishing, a selection of non-motorised water sports such as stand-up paddling, kayaking or pedalo, and the free rental of snorkelling equipment.

Another highlight of OBLU Select at Sangeli are the exclusive Overwater Honeymoon Pool Suites, which are ideal for an unforgettable honeymoon. These romantic suites are built adjacent to a second private island called One Banyan, and offer their very own sky-light view from a circular bed along with a direct view of the sunset over the sea.

In addition to the Overwater Honeymoon Pool Suites on One Banyan island, this exclusive private island is open only to adults from sunrise to sunset, with its very own adults-only pool along with an exotic bar.