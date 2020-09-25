InterContinental Maldives bags four accolades at Haute Grandeur Global Awards

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has won four accolades at the 2020 Haute Grandeur Global Awards.

The Haute Grandeur Global Awards is the world’s leading, most respected luxury hospitality awards initiative, honouring establishments that continuously excel through remarkable hospitality experiences. The awards recognise exceptional contributions by hotels, lodges, casinos, resorts, retreats, spas and restaurants worldwide.

In the world of award initiatives, Haute Grandeur is unmatched. Excellence is recognised through feedback from guests and not quantity of votes by the general public or a panel of judges. This fair and transparent process guarantees unbiased results – a concept exclusive to Haute Grandeur.

At the 2020 edition of the annual awards, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort won these awards:

Best Resort for Service (Global)

Best Luxury Hotel in Indian Ocean

Best Resort Hotel in Indian Ocean

Best Beach Resort in Maldives

“We are immensely thankful as it is an honour to receive such wonderful accolades for our island home,” an announcement by the resort read.

Situated on the picturesque island of Maamunagau at the southern tip of Raa atoll, the InterContinental Maldives is surrounded by a stunning natural lagoon and is a 35-minute seaplane flight from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport. Guests arriving on flights after 3.30pm will be escorted to the Domestic Terminal for a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport followed by a 35-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

The InterContinental Maldives’ 81 luxuriously appointed beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences offer a new level of InterContinental experience, with contemporary Maldivian design, unobstructed views of breath-taking ocean panoramas and each equipped with their own private terrace and pool.

As the first and only all-Club InterContinental Resort, resort guests can experience personalised touches and complimentary benefits throughout the island; breakfast, afternoon tea and refreshments, and evening digestives at The Retreat, an adults-only enclave with its private bar and its own infinity pool at the water’s edge. Standing at this pool’s periphery, a favourite drink in hand, whilst watching the glistening ocean’s expanse meet the horizon.

The resort features six restaurants; from Mediterranean tapas amidst 360-degree vistas at The Lighthouse, to sea-to-table South Asian inspired dining at The Fish Market and a fusion of cross-continental flavours at Café Umi, guests can expect organic, local and sustainable ingredients in thoughtfully curated ambiances.

Inspired by the ethereality of the water and transformational power of crisp island air, AVI Spa by is designed to recharge the soul by awakening the senses. Guests can rejuvenate in one of six overwater treatment villas, each harnessing the psychology of natural light and sound play to send them into a deep state of relaxation.

With a captivating array of wildlife just on the doorstep, Planet Trekkers is a youngster’s paradise for discovering the deep wonders of the Indian Ocean. Through games, arts and crafts and mini expeditions, budding marine biologists and curious explorers from ages 4-12 can connect with the magic of the island whilst making brilliant friendships.

Visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com to learn more about the resort’s “Paradise is Calling” offer for your next Maldives getaway, so that you can experience for yourself the resort where time stops and beautiful stories unfold.