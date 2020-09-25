Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru scoops top accolade in SpaChina Awards

During a year of unprecedented challenges, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru has been recognised by China’s top spa publication as one of the world’s premier centres of wellness.

The 11th annual SpaChina Awards, announced at an award ceremony gala dinner on September 14, brought together more than 330 distinguished spa industry leaders to celebrate the world’s best brands, treatments, products and properties, with Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru receiving the top accolade: Global Wellness Resort of the Year.

“If recent months have shown us anything, it’s the importance of a multi-faceted approach to wellbeing,” Landaaa Giraavaru’s Regional Vice President and General Manager Armando Kraenzlin said.

“We’re incredibly grateful to SpaChina for acknowledging the importance we place on physical, mental, emotional and planetary wellbeing; our committed team of physicians, naturopaths, yoga therapists, chefs and marine biologists; and our setting of luxury, sophistication and exclusivity: something that our Chinese guests truly appreciate. We look forward to welcoming them back when they can travel once again.”

Secluded on its own island in the Maldives’ only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Landaa is a world away from stress and uncertainty.

Stretching from the island’s jungled heart into its crystal-clear lagoon, The Spa and Ayurvedic Retreat focuses on natural health and healing, from medical-grade Panchakarma to innovative additions such as Aqua Float and AntiGravity yoga; personalised yoga therapy courses and the science-meets-nature benefits of Verjù body contouring and facials developed with facialist to the stars Teresa Tarmey.

Coral propagation, pioneering manta ray research, turtle rehabilitation and Parley-linked recycling programmes help preserve the resort’s pristine surroundings, while the spa experience extends resort-wide via complimentary Ayurvedic consultations, Ayurvedic labelling on all restaurant menus, and the meandering Yoga Energy Trail.

Landaa is also partnered with EarthCheck and the NOW Force for Good Alliance, using their stringent sustainable development goals and environmental standards to ensure accountability in their sustainability and conservation efforts.

“Our Chinese guests particularly enjoy the heightened level of service that they receive from Four Seasons, our toning and relaxing deep tissue massages, and our jungle-setting Night Spa experience,” Dr Shylesh Subramanya, Director of Landaa’s Spa and Ayurvedic Retreat, said.

“Overall, however, I think it’s the way that wellbeing naturally flows through every part of our Resort that appeals so much: there are very few places where equal consideration is given to both sustainability and splendour and I think that’s something we do really well.”

For a truly tailored approach to wellness and natural healing, visit the resort online, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at +960 6600888.