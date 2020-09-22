Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas reopens Sept 27 with redesigned villas, special offers

A beach vacation in the Maldives offers the ultimate in seclusion and privacy, whether for family reunions, romantic escapes or simply to disconnect to reconnect.

Ahead of the resort’s reopening on September 27, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is offering several special stay packages designed for you to make the most of your Maldives vacation.

Suite & Villa Exclusive

Be among the first to experience the newly refurbished two-, three-, and four-bedroom beach pool residences and two-bedroom overwater pool residences.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the island, the redesign of the residences has carefully preserved the element of space while marrying a light and airy interior and tropical design touches with smart technology home and kitchen comforts, making it the perfect choice for elevating your holiday in the Maldives.

Suited for multi-generational family getaways or a retreat with your immediate circle of friends, these residences are fitted with floor-to-ceiling doors, effortlessly sliding open for sweeping views of lush green surroundings, just steps from your own private beach or endless horizon blues while perched over the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean.

Wellbeing and fitness are also not forgotten – with each residence outfitted with its own private enclosed spa room and gym.

For stays from now till December 23, book and enjoy savings of up to 30 per cent on these residences. Stay inclusive of daily breakfast and dinner and complimentary dining for children.

Best of the Maldives at Kihavah

A culmination of experiences unique not just to the destination but also exclusively available at this idyllic Indian Ocean retreat, this carefully curated stay package includes three distinct once-in-a-lifetime adventures: snorkelling with manta rays, stargazing at one of the few overwater observatories in the Maldives, and fine dining underwater at SEA, one of the world’s few oceanic restaurants.

Valid for stays of six nights or more, choose from accommodation options of a beach pool villa or overwater villa on half board consisting of breakfast, and dinner at the resort’s three restaurants.

For stays of up to five nights, the package will include only the underwater lunch experience at SEA.

Both packages are valid until October 31, 2021, with rates starting from $990. For more information and bookings, please visit Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas’ official website, call +960 6601020 or email kihavah.maldives@anantara.com.