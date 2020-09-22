Baros Maldives to reopen on Oct 1 with brand new Residence

Baros Maldives will reopen its shores to guests on October 1, and when the Maldivian resort does so, it will be the first time the resort’s new Baros Residence is available for guests.

Offering more privacy and space as well as some fabulous extras, the brand new Baros Residence maintains the authentic yet luxurious Maldivian style that personifies Baros while being a welcome addition to the resort’s spectacular collection of guest rooms.

Designed for guests to experience true Baros bliss in privacy, the singular Residence provides the ultimate indoor-outdoor space in the seclusion of a garden retreat.

It is a piece of Baros exclusive to guests staying in the Residence. The only visitors will be the assigned a personal butler and staff. In the 270sqm palatial Residence, guests have the freedom of space as well as being able to relax in secured privacy.

Located on the eastern shore of the island, the Residence is blessed with the warm rays of the Baros sunrise. Featuring a lush tropical garden, a 21sqm pool and a sun deck with direct beach access to a pristine white sand beach, the Baros Residence is a secluded haven.

Upon arrival, guests of the Residence will receive a welcome gift hamper. For every day of their holiday, guests can enjoy private in-villa breakfast, freshly prepared tropical fruit platters with delicious canapés at sunset, and be attended by a dedicated butler to cater to their every need.

Guests who book the Residence for more than five nights will be given the opportunity to have a unique dining experience, breakfast one morning on the beautiful Piano Deck in the middle of the island’s turquoise lagoon.

Guest staying in the Residence will be entitled to private luxury speedboat two-way transfers between the airport and Baros.

With this new spacious addition to the island’s luxurious collection of villas and suites, Baros enhances its legendary status as a pioneer in the Maldivian tourism industry and furthers its prevalence in the international luxury market.

Baros is a boutique, private island of 75 overwater and beachside garden villas and white sand beaches set in a turquoise lagoon, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

Guests can relax in a tranquil, tropical setting, embark on an amazing culinary journey in Baros’ three restaurants and bars, dine on a secluded sandbank or the unique Piano Deck in the middle of the lagoon, as well as take part in memorable snorkelling experiences around the flourishing house-reef.

The resort has been welcoming guests since 1973, and has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it a legendary resort.

The island has been consistently winning prestigious awards from guests and travel professionals for quality accommodation and outstanding service excellence and is a member of Small Luxury Hotels Of The World.

A night in the Baros Residence starts from $1,914 for two, including applicable taxes. For bookings and further details, please visit www.baros.com or contact the resort team directly at reservations@baros.com or telephone +960 6642672.