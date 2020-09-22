Hide away in Hideaway Beach Resort Maldives from Nov 15

Plan your perfect getaway in the Maldives at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa as it reopens from November 15.

Hideaway Beach Resort will kick off its return and resume its operations with some great new additions — nine to be exact — to the huge 30-hectare property, which already has a good number of beach and water villa options available. A new category of beach villas at the highest level, called Royal Residence will be introduced along with the reopening.

“The Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is excited to welcome back the entire community,” a statement by the resort read.

“All resort team members are thrilled to once again provide excellent guest service, warmth of hospitality and appreciate our guests’ loyalty. The team has worked diligently to establish measures that will deliver a luxury service culture and safe experience so that you — our esteemed guest — can say ‘hakuna matata’; it means no worries, kick back, and enjoy a relaxing retreat away from everything.”

The resort has implemented health and safety protocols with enhanced training for all team members to ensure the highest level of protection is provided to both guests and staff. The new safety protocols aim to reduce the risk for Covid-19 exposure at the resort.

The new standards include screenings and temperature checks for employees. All staff members will also be required to wear face masks. Social distancing will also be implemented throughout the property.

Preventive measures will also be implemented in food handling, sanitisation, disinfection and cleaning procedures. Additionally, staff have been given enhanced training sessions on personal hygiene.

Hideaway Beach Resort is located in the northern Haa Alifu Atoll. It is an exclusive all-suite resort for those who demand genuine luxury and the utmost in privacy with a focus on wellness and enjoyment.

Set on a crescent-shaped private island, this incredible resort offers a choice of private beach and overwater villas — many with pools — for guests to unwind and enjoy a home away from home. The privacy levels offered are the hallmark of this award-winning destination, which boasts some of the largest beachfront villas in Maldives.

Gourmands and foodies alike can indulge in award-winning culinary experiences.

Wellbeing is a core part of the Hideaway experience, with the Hideaway Spa offering a range of treatments for rejuvenation and relaxation.

The abundance of fish life around this Maldivian resort is second to none, making it a prime location for snorkelling and scuba diving.

The perfect Maldives retreat, Hideaway offers the utmost in romance and is one of the preferred destinations for those celebrating their honeymoon.

Families are also very welcome at Hideaway, with an extensive Kids Club available to help keep young travellers entertained during their stay.