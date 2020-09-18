Anything possible, everything included: JW Marriott Maldives introduces all-inclusive offer

The truest form of escape is one where anything is possible — and everything is included.

To offer ultimate peace of mind to travellers, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is offering a new all-inclusive offer.

It is the most comprehensive ever by the resort, and comes all inclusive of breakfast, lunch and dinner with unlimited beverages from a specially curated beverage list, and a private dinner on the beach.

Guests will also get special rates on exclusive dining and holiday experiences.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort is located on the island of Vagaru in the northern Shaviyani atoll and is accessible by a 55-minute seaplane flight from the country’s main Velana International Airport.

The stunning new resort features 60 spacious villas, starting at approximately 2,520 sqft, which include private pools and wooden sunbathing decks. Duplex Overwater Pool Villas and single-storey Overwater Pool Villas are set on stilts overlooking the clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, with a choice of sunrise or sunset views.

While Beach Pool Villas come with direct access to the pristine white sandy beaches of the private island, the unique, split-level Duplex Beach Pool Villa is designed to cater to multigenerational families, featuring separate lounges, bedrooms and bathrooms to accommodate larger groups.

Each room throughout the resort draws inspiration from the natural surroundings and local Maldivian culture, incorporating colours and materials that highlight the island destination. Thatched roofs on villas are reminiscent of inverted dhoni boats, the traditional Maldivian wooden fishing vessels, and slanted roof tips recall white herons dipping their heads into the water.

Guests can escape into a world of complete well-being with an extensive array of dedicated fitness and spa amenities, along with a daily schedule of engaging and mindfulness-focused activities.

The resort’s overwater gym, open-air pavilion, daily workout classes, yoga sessions and easy movement and breathing exercises provide guests with numerous opportunities to find mindful moments and reconnect with their surroundings.

The signature Spa by JW offers a sanctuary for indulging in head-to-toe pampering and luxurious treatments.

The JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a gourmand’s paradise with five restaurants, featuring a remarkable array of fine-dining choices; from classic Maldivian seafood to exotic Thai cuisine on a treetop restaurant, wood-fired brick oven pizzas and Japanese teppanyaki, along with a chef’s garden to supply the resort with daily fresh produce.

Three full-service bars serve up old and new world beverages with over 300 labels to choose from, fine Japanese sake and handcrafted cocktails with over 98 different types of rum available. Guests can also enjoy 24-hour in-villa dining services.

For families travelling with children, Little Griffins, a Family by JW kids club, features a 43 foot-long pirate ship, kids sleeping area, a servery, games and educational activities to provide the little ones hours of fun and entertainment. Guests over 18 are also able to enjoy an adults-only infinity pool area at the tip of Vagaru island, as well as a clubhouse complete with a cigar room, shisha room and billiards table.

The private island where the all-new JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa sits holds a stunning natural reef just meters from the shore teeming with sea life for guests to take in. An on-site marine biologist oversees the health of the reef along with organising diving and snorkelling excursions and other water sports.

Mesmerising white sand beaches, stunning designs and authentic Maldivian cultural experiences come together at the luxurious property to ensure guests get the most out of their stay.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort will reopen from October. To avail the new all-inclusive offer, please visit the resort’s website.