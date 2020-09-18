Five reasons to escape to Komandoo Maldives Resort this winter

The year 2020 has been like no other; there have been many changes to way we all work, shop and socialise, but some things remain the same – Komandoo Resort Maldives is beautiful, its champions give outstanding service and your stay at the resort will be cherished.

If you’re needing a boost for the last part of the year, here are five reasons to choose a winter escape at Komandoo Maldives.

Winter sun

When summer starts to fade in Europe, the sun just keeps on shining in the Maldives!

Many of Komandoo’s residents like to escape the onset of colder, grey weather at home and opt for a couple of sunny weeks at the resort – there’s nothing like a chasing away the winter blues by jumping into an impossibly blue lagoon instead!

Carefree all-inclusive

After the stresses and strains of the past few months, Komandoo’s all-inclusive plan will just be what you need for a relaxing break – check what’s included here.

Manta rays

Snorkelling or scuba diving with these graceful giants is a bucket list dream come true for many and during manta season. The team at Prodivers can take you on adventures so you can experience the joy of spending time admiring them as they get cleaned or feed.

Quiet beaches

We’ve all become accustomed to ‘social distancing’ but it’s nothing new on Komandoo’s beaches – you’ll often think you’ve got the island to yourself!

Outstanding service

Komandoo’s team of champions are ready to bestow their amazing hospitality upon you, with an uncanny knack for knowing exactly what you want. They will ensure your stay is everything you always dreamed it would be.

In a nutshell, if you need sun, pristine beaches without crowds, swaying palms, sparkling lagoons and a small, friendly and intimate resort, Komandoo is the place to be!

To put your mind at ease, Komandoo has put policies in place to ensure you enjoy a safe holiday experience.