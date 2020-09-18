Transport yourself to paradise with ‘A Dozen Must Do Experiences in Maldives’

During the Rediscover Maldives Webinar Series, which was held from September 1-14, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) launched a new promotional campaign.

The “A Dozen Must Do Experiences in the Maldives” campaign aims to take travellers on a spectacular journey with a dozen unique experiences; some of them only attainable in the Maldives.

It will further showcase the uniqueness of the destination and create excitement by giving a rare glimpse of the sunny side of life, through videos on several online and social media platforms.

Here are the experiences showcased during the campaign.

Fly above the islands

Floating breakfast

Live like a local

Stay at your own private overwater villa

Swim freely in harmony with nature

Exquisite underwater dining experience

Treehouse adventure

Bubble tent on a beach

Sunset fishing

Plant corals and help save the environment

Experience mystic illuminated shores at night

Movie night under the stars