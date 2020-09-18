Transport yourself to paradise with ‘A Dozen Must Do Experiences in Maldives’
During the Rediscover Maldives Webinar Series, which was held from September 1-14, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) launched a new promotional campaign.
The “A Dozen Must Do Experiences in the Maldives” campaign aims to take travellers on a spectacular journey with a dozen unique experiences; some of them only attainable in the Maldives.
It will further showcase the uniqueness of the destination and create excitement by giving a rare glimpse of the sunny side of life, through videos on several online and social media platforms.
Here are the experiences showcased during the campaign.