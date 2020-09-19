Breakfast in pool anyone? Reethi Faru Resort unveils new Deluxe Beach Pool Villas

When Reethi Faru Resort closed in April in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the management gave its loyal guests and potential customers some good news; that a few surprises were coming your way.

As the resort prepares to reopen on October 1, here it is: you can now enjoy its latest addition, the Deluxe Beach Pool Villa.

Not only for couples who wish to indulge in the finer things in life, the new Deluxe Beach Pool Villas have uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean and are equipped with a private pool next to the terrace.

The 68sqm villas are ideal for honeymooners and even families with teenagers. Relax and recharge your batteries, dip in the pool savouring the ambiance with utmost privacy.

The new villa category offers a:

King size bed and sofa

Private sea facing the pool

Bath tub and rain shower

Air condition

Mini bar

Safety deposit box

Wifi

Terrace deck

Sun loungers

Guests booking a Deluxe Beach Pool Villa will also be offered a bottle of house wine and fruit basket on arrival.

A floating breakfast at your own private pool will also be offered to anyone staying in one of the new villas for a minimum of seven nights.

As part of the preparations for the reopening, Reethi Faru has put The Reethi Faru Hygiene and Safety Protocol in place. These enhanced health standards are fully compliant with guidance from the World Health Organisation, as well as local health authorities and tourism associations.

A dedicated Covid-19 response team has also been introduced to eliminate any uncertainty that guests may have on their upcoming holiday at Reethi Faru.

The four-star plus Reethi Faru resort, developed on the remote island of Filaidhoo in the northern Raa atoll, can be reached by a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport or a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport followed by a 30-minute speedboat ride.

The island, which measures 600 by 350 metres, offers 150 well-furnished, homely and spacious detached and semi-detached villas built in traditional style and that blend perfectly with the natural beauty of the environment. The unique setting – amid tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder soft beach or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon – will make every guest wish to stay on and on.

Reethi Faru, which means Beautiful Reef in local Dhivehi language, has numerous restaurants to cater for everybody’s tastes, while its poolside bar and beachfront bar invite guests to linger.

Along with a stunning white sand beach, a house reef just 30 to 80 metres from shore, coconut palm groves and lush vegetation, the resort offers a wide range of recreational facilities, including diving, water sports, tennis, squash, badminton, a gym, an aerobic room as well as a spa to pamper your body and soul.

Reethi Faru is owned and operated by Mahogany Pvt Ltd, the company that earlier operated the four-star Reethi Beach Resort in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa atoll.