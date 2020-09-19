OZEN Reserve Bolifushi appoints Falaaz Ismail as sales director

OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, the latest addition to Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts’ uber-luxury resort portfolio, The OZEN Collection, has welcomed Falaaz Ismail as the resort’s Director of Sales.

Falaaz brings more than nine years of experience in sales, marketing and operations in luxury leisure, MICE travel and other hospitality segments, having previously worked in several positions at Bolifushi when it was run as Jumeirah Vittaveli by Dubai-based Jumeirah, as well as at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi.

He created, launched and executed several successful sales and marketing plans for Jumeirah Vittaveli and facilitated with the team for the pre-opening of the resort.

Most recently, Falaaz worked as the Director of Sales at VARU by Atmosphere.

Located in South Male Atoll, the ultra-luxurious resort offers an unparalleled island living with grand spaces, access to sun-kissed ocean fronts and gourmet dine-by-design experiences. Each of the 90 villas and suites offer guests absolute seclusion, with a private swimming pool and direct beach or lagoon access.

The OZEN Collection by Atmosphere is an award-winning lifestyle luxury hotel brand, owned by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. Inspired by the ‘Joy of Giving’ core philosophy, OZEN resorts offer guests luxury and pure indulgence in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN Maadhoo, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. OZEN’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, set to open in November.

OZEN Tangalle takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.