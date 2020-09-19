Marriott International to reopen Maldives resorts with curated experiences

Marriott International resorts in the Maldives are poised to welcome guests again following the country’s announcement to reopen borders for international travel.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa are set to reopen from October 1, while The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will welcome guests starting November 1.

The Maldives’ signature ‘one-island-one-resort’ concept allows guests to maintain social distancing while enjoying a truly safe and secluded holiday.

From a romantic tropical escape where lush jungle meets peaceful lagoon at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort; unforgettable snorkelling adventures at W Maldives; an all-inclusive family getaway at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa; discovering the magical underwater world with JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa; ringing in the new year with a rejuvenating wellness escape at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, Marriott International resorts in Maldives are set to offer travellers an unrivalled escape to paradise.

“Working hand-in-hand with the local authorities, we are delighted to announce the reopening of our five iconic resorts in the Maldives. The island-paradise remains as a beloved and inspired destination for many, and with the reopening of our resorts, we look forward to bringing those dreams to life as travel gradually resumes,” Rivero Delgado, Area Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia and the Maldives at Marriott International, said.

“The wellbeing of our guests is of paramount importance and we have the highest standards of cleanliness as well as hygiene protocols in place to ensure peace of mind for first-time and returning travellers to the islands.”

Live exquisite at The St. Regis Maldives

Nestled between verdant rainforest and white-sandy beaches on a private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort brings guests on the art of indulgence in its peaceful, eco-conscious setting.

Created to reignite romance with a memorable escape for two, wake up to alluring views of the Indian Ocean at the finest address in The Maldives with welcome amenities and complimentary bottle of champagne, along with a $100 food and beverage credit per room per day and complimentary one-time access to Blue Hole Hydrotherapy Pool Experience.

To find out more and for reservations, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.

Fuel your lust for life at W Maldives

Bold and unscripted, W Maldives is a luxury five-star wonderland of white-sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons, and breath-taking reefs.

Stay in style with the Fly and Dine Package to enjoy daily buffet breakfast at Kitchen and three-course dinners for two, along with a complimentary return shared seaplane transfer from Male Airport as well as 24/7 access to Fuel Spots offering unlimited fruit, water, ice, and towels.

For unforgettable snorkelling adventures, the hotel also offers complimentary non-motorised activities and usage of snorkelling gear.

To find out more and for reservations, please visit www.wmaldives.com.

Tropical sanctuary at JW Marriott Maldives

Edging the azure waters of Shaviyani atoll, the resort is a sanctuary of scenic luxury.

Discover the warm and inviting hospitality at the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa and explore the wonders of the Indian Ocean with the guidance of the resort’s experienced PADI team.

The Let’s Get Wet Package includes daily buffet breakfast and complimentary use of non-motorised water sports equipment, along with a 15-minute Sea Bob experience, a 45-minute Snorkel lesson and a Discover Scuba Diving experience.

To find out more and for reservations, please visit www.jwmarriottmaldives.com.

Picnic in paradise at Sheraton Maldives

Surrounded by a shimmering turquoise lagoon, pristine white sandy beaches, and swaying palms, the five-star star family resort sets the stage for unforgettable family vacations.

With the Exploring Paradise Package, families can make the most out of their four-night stay with daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at selected outlets, and enjoy a sandbank picnic with barbecue lunch, a Family Spa Day with a 50-minute couple spa treatment and kids’ friendly activity, coral planting, dolphin cruise, round-trip transfer by speed boat to/from Velana International Airport, and 24-hour Villa Host service for a personalised experience.

To find out more and for reservations, please visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.

Wholesome wellness at The Westin Maldives

Beautifully situated on the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Baa atoll, the stunning overwater resort is an incomparable setting for any visit to the Maldives.

Ring in the new year with a rejuvenating wellness escape and reboot for a healthier lifestyle in paradise.

The Countdown to 2021 Package is inclusive of daily breakfast and dinner at selected restaurants (including Gala Dinner on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and Festive Brunch on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day), a complimentary 60-min couples spa treatment per stay, daily one-hour wellness sessions, access to Westin Family Kids Club and WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio.

To find out more and for advanced reservations, please visit www.westin-maldives.com.

Marriott Bonvoy members who book direct (www.marriott.com) or via the Marriott Bonvoy app (mobile-app.marriott.com) before December 31 can enjoy up to 20 per cent discount on rooms and suites for stays through June 30, 2021.

As part of Marriott International’s portfolio in the Maldives, all five resorts have ensured that the highest standards of certified cleanliness, health, and safety are in place and in compliance with the global and local authorities.

The enhanced cleaning practices and guidelines were created by the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council (clean.marriott.com), implemented to focus on developing global hospitality cleanliness standards to minimise risk and enhance safety for both guests and associates.

Specific areas of focus include additions to its already rigorous cleaning protocols.

In guest rooms, all surfaces are to be thoroughly cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants and are equipped with disinfecting wipes for guests’ personal use.

To help alleviate the risk of transmission through person-to-person contact, the hotels and resorts will be using signages in lobbies to remind guests to maintain social distancing protocols and will remove or rearrange furniture to allow more space for distancing.