Rediscover Maldives webinar series sees over 900 participants

Tourism promotion officials have successfully concluded a webinar series to brief the travel trade community in key source markets on the ‘new normal’ measures implemented across the Maldivian hospitality industry.

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) hosted the final session in the Rediscover Maldives Webinar Series on Monday. The session targeted the Russian and CIS markets.

The webinar series consisted of four sessions, held throughout the first two weeks of September.

It was hosted by MMPRC, together with the ministries of tourism and Health, as well as with PR representatives from respective markets and industry partners, in the format of informative discussions and video clips.

During the sessions, the impacts of Covid-19 on the travel industry were discussed and emphasis was given on the recovery strategies. The new norms in traveling were also highlighted in order to give participants a better understanding and rebuild their confidence in the destination as a “safe haven” for tourists.

During the webinar series, a campaign themed “A Dozen Must Do Experiences in the Maldives” was also launched.

Industry partners including Bandos Maldives, The Nautilus Maldives, LUX* Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Laamu, Gili Lankanfushi, Villa Hotels & Resorts, Secret Paradise, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, UI Hotels, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Adaaran Resorts Maldives, and Conrad Maldives Rangali Island showcased the world-class experiences they offer to visitors.

“We are working together with representatives from the respective markets on more marketing efforts to constantly remind visitors that the Maldives is one of the most preferred and safest holiday destinations,” MMPRC Managing Director Thoyyib Mohammed said.

“With over 900 participants, these webinar sessions were a success in building awareness about the changing norms of travelling while assuring safety and preference of tourists from all over the world.”

Maldives is considered one of the safest countries to visit due to its unique geography and the stringent measures taken by tourist establishments.

Amid the changing situation in several markets, MMPRC has been participating in and conducting several marketing campaigns such as destination training for travel trade in key potential markets, as well as virtual events for travel trade and consumers.

The initiatives include the ‘Maldives, The Sun Will Shine Again’ Facebook live event, the Dream to Travel Festival organised by Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), an online campaign with Kayak and a global advertising campaign with CNN, as well as webinar sessions targeted to Chinese and Indian travel trade.

MMPRC says it will continue carrying out marketing campaigns through digital platforms, focusing on ensuring safety while experiencing “The Sunny Side of Life”.