Crossroads Maldives appoints Shumaes Rasheed as Cluster Marketing Communications Manager

Crossroads Maldives has appointed Shumaes Rasheed as their Cluster Marketing Communications Manager to spearhead the marketing communications of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.

With over 14 years of experience, Shumaes began his career with the leading local advertising agency Think Advertising and went on to fill a number of key roles within the hospitality industry.

His previous postings include Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), Jumeirah Vittaveli, Brennia Maldives Kottefaru, and most recently at OZEN Reserve Bolifushi.

Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination, encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in late 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

SAii Lagoon Maldives is aimed at light-hearted couples, families and groups of fun-seeking friends. Each room, suite and villa – including overwater rooms and pool villas – blends contemporary design with natural textures and driftwood décor, while its unique culinary concepts include Miss Olive Oyl, the vibrant Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, which serves Thai-inspired cuisine with an open kitchen and outdoor decks.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand. The 178 rooms, suites and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

Crafted from tales of the past and designed to inspire the present, Crossroads Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations.