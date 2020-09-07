Huvafen Fushi Maldives joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection

Huvafen Fushi Maldives has joined the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) collection.

SLH is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. The SLH team has personally visited, vetted and verified over 520 hotels in more than 90 countries.

Huvafen Fushi Maldives is one of those carefully selected hotels and will officially reopen its doors on November 1.

Ocean as far as the eye can see. The first and only under-the-sea spa and an underground wine cellar. Dinner with the sand beneath your toes and a world of luxury at your feet. Huvafen Fushi blurs the boundaries between sea and sky, land and lagoon. After all, this Maldives island haven is the stuff that dreams are made of.

Only a 30-minute speedboat ride from the airport, with no disturbance from flight or boat paths, it’s clear to see how the ‘Dream Island’ earned its name. Here, private chefs serve you on a sandbank beneath the stars, sommeliers whisk you off on a wine flight beneath the ground, and clown fish dart past your massage table beside the coral reef.

But before all that, you’ll be introduced to your bungalow. Whether it’s an Ocean Bungalow or Two-Bedroom Pavilion, you’ll have your own freshwater pool and a staircase into the sea.

Snorkel across the lagoon and you’ll only skim the surface of Huvafen Fushi’s fantastical underwater world, which the resident marine biologist can introduce you to on a personal diving excursion (day or night).

Let someone else take the wheel on board the hotel’s Princess 54 motoryacht, with a chance to spot manta rays seasonally around the Huvafen Lagoon, or whale sharks on a trip to the deep blue. Then there’s wakeboarding, parasailing, seabobbing, kayaking and paddleboarding to master.

Back on dry land discover a unique setting for yoga and mindfulness, or one-of-a-kind meditation in the immersive sub-aquatic spa.