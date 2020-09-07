Travel differently, responsibly with Club Med

Club Med believes in eco-friendly holidays and has always shown the way towards sustainable tourism through its offerings.

In the current scheme of things, experts predict that responsible travel may emerge as a strong trend post the global Covid-19 crisis. Travellers are likely to lean towards destinations and hotels that are more conscious in their approach.

At Club Med, with close to 80 per cent of the resorts being Green Globe certified, a fulfilling experience is never at the expense of nature.

Initiatives such as Bye-Bye Plastic, building resorts that blend in harmoniously in scenic sites, allowing people to rejuvenate through contact with nature, being vigilant with energy and water savings, promoting renewable energy sources and controlling the water treatment and recycling techniques reflect Club Med’s core brand values of sustainability.

At all resorts, a full range of activities and eco-trails allow guests to discover the exceptional natural resources of the destinations.

For instance, the group’s resorts in the Alps have unique flora and fauna mountain hikes, while the first eco-nature resort in Malaysia, Club Med Cherating and Club Med Bintan, offer responsible vacation goers some downtime and privileged contact with the natural environment.

The eco-adventures include nature walks in the jungle, Mangrove River Cruise and quad biking through the mangroves. Additionally, both resorts have a Turtle Hatching experience of watching baby turtles give birth and undertake their journey to the ocean and a Firefly observation session with a local naturalist surrounded by hundreds of the glowing winged beetles.

Cherating resort’s natural site provides a home for macaque monkeys and many more tropical species, while Bintan guests can hop on an Ecoholic catamaran, a solar powered luxury eco-yacht for an unforgettable sunset or day cruise experience.

The group also undertakes coral reef preservation in the Maldives and has constructed an artificial reef at Club Med Kani and a fish refuge at The Finolhu Villas to help protect the country’s ocean biodiversity.

Club Med Kani offers a ‘Mobireef Underwater Trail’ to uncover the magic of the sea through a snorkelling tour guided by a marine biologist to create a fun yet educational underwater trail, the only one of its kind in the Maldives.

Guests staying at the resort can also create their very own coral habitat for marine life. One can choose the size of the coral frame, attach coral of their choice, and place it in the sea to begin a new reef for marine life. It doesn’t just end here; guests can then follow the evolution of their coral with photos posted regularly on partner Reefscapers’ dedicated online platform.

Being a pioneer in childcare and kids clubs, most resorts offer the ‘Clean Art Planet’ workshop where G.Os help children create works of art from plastic objects collected through ‘clean-up the beach’ operations, a creative way of triggering awareness and commitment to positive action among kids.

Club Med trains more than 15,000 G.O.s each year on sustainability to help preserve the environment who in turn encourage guests to adopt an eco-friendly mindset throughout their stay with the resort.

Reinforcing this idea, the brand has developed an application called ‘Club Med Play’, for guests to discover natural and cultural treasures of some of the resorts and learn what the G.O and G.E team do every day to protect it.

Club Med, the French pioneer of luxury all-inclusive holiday experience, runs two resorts in the Maldives; Club Med Kani and Club Med Finolhu Villas.

Occupying the island of Gasfinolhu, a 40-minute boat ride from the main Velana International Airport, Club Med Finolhu Villas features 52 villas — overwater and on the beach — that line the sunrise and sunset sides of the island.

Finolhu Villas sets itself from other properties in the Maldives with its “eco chic” offering; built from sustainable materials and 100 percent powered by the solar panels that line the roofs of the jetties.

Located on a paradise island garden in the Maldives with a magnificent lagoon in the north of Male atoll, Club Med Kani is a quiet and unique resort, ideal for couples.

An 800-metre sandy, private beach is equipped with deckchairs, parasols, hammocks, showers and a beach bar, while guests also have access to an infinity pool located on the edge of the beach, a sailing academy with specialist instructors and the Club Med Spa by Mandara Spa.

Two restaurants and two bars are on offer and for Five Trident guests, the Five Trident Luxury Space provides an exclusive area with luxury accommodation, private swimming pool and access to all the services and activities at the resort.