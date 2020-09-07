Mirihi Island Resort welcomes back Felix Bamert as Executive Chef

Nearly a year after leaving Mirihi Island Resort to continue his culinary journey back in Thailand and in Maldives, the resort’s former Executive Chef Felix Bamert has returned to his home away from home.

Felix rejoins the Mirihi team as the resort’s Executive Chef ahead of its reopening on September 15.

During his eight years as Executive Chef of Mirihi from 2011 to 2019, Felix revolutionised guest dining experience in Mirihi, combining his wealth of culinary talent, his impeccable personalised service standard and most importantly, his eagerness to personally ensure his guest’s absolute satisfaction.

“Welcome back, Felix,” an announcement by the resort read.

Mirihi is reopening on September 15 with enhanced health and safety protocols and with a renewed commitment to the well-being of guests and the team.

Located in the South Ari Atoll, Mirihi is an intimate resort with only 37 rooms, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere with friendly staff. Guests will immediately feel at ease in the safe and beautiful environment.

With sand covered floors throughout much of the hotel, guests can relax upon arrival where they will be encouraged to abandon their shoes and enjoy their stay barefoot with the powder-soft sand between their toes.

Travellers looking to socialise and meet like-minded people can book sunset sailing trips, whale shark safaris, diving trips, visits to local islands, sessions tasting the most comprehensive selection of fine rum in the whole of the Indian Ocean, and can enjoy complimentary weekly beach cinemas, board games, table tennis, football and more.

Alternatively, guests can enjoy some time away from it all in their private water or beach villa, on a secluded beach or while enjoying a pampering spa treatment.

For more information and queries, please contact Mirihi’s Guest Relations Manager Alexa Stoschek at grm@mirihi.com or the resort’s Reservations Manager Muhammad Shafeeu at reservation@mirihi.com.