Golf in Maldives: Perfect your swing at Crown & Champa Resorts’ Kuredu, Meeru

If you are a seasoned golfer or a beginner, Crown & Champa Resorts offer fantastic golf experiences, including large courses, driving ranges and ‘au courant’ golf clubs on the islands, making them the best choices for golf enthusiasts in the Maldives!

Perfect your swing at the Maldives’ first golf course in Kuredu Resort Maldives, or enjoy the nine-hole Pitch & Putt Golf Course at the Meeru Island Resort & Spa.

Kuredu Resort Maldives

Kuredu’s golf club is located on the eastern portion of the island, surrounded by palm trees, playing golf could not be any more peaceful than it is here. The golf club boasts a full-size driving range and a large Hux – ley putting green to perfect your stroke.

If you have never associated golf with the Maldives, Kuredu is proud to introduce you to yet another trendsetting activity in this island nation. The resorts’ golf club allows guests to fit in a golfing fix between leisurely days at the beach and spa visits during their stay.

Kuredu golf shop is fully equipped with the island’s own golf merchandises for fanatics. There is also a golf bar to rest after a sensational golf round or to watch your favourite sports matches live on satellite TV.

Guests in sister resorts – Hurawalhi Maldives, Kudadoo Private Island Maldives and Komandoo Island Resort — can take a 10-minute speedboat ride to Kuredu and enjoy a round of golf at the Kuredu golf club.

Located on a 1,800 metre by 325 metre remote island in the northern atoll of Lhaviyani, Kuredu is accessible by a 35-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. This 4.5-star resort has 383 rooms, including beach and water villas, making it the second largest resort in the Maldives.

The island boasts a dive and snorkel centre, a watersports centre, a spa, golf and tennis courses, a kids’ club, and an extensive choice of restaurants and bars. Kuredu guests can also dine in at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, located at the neighbouring Hurawalhi Maldives resort.

Meeru Island Resort & Spa

Located in the centre of the island, next to the Golf Driving Range and Putting Green, you can play nine holes over 480 yards on this 2000 sqm course (21,000 sqft).

Golf lessons on the driving range or on the golf course can be scheduled from the Sports Centre. Fun golf and tournaments are scheduled each week. Clubs and balls are available for rent from the Sports Centre. A range of golf accessories, including Meeru logo golf caps, shirts and balls are available for purchase at the resort’s Gift Shop.

Located in the North Male Atoll and accessible by a 55-minute speedboat ride from the Maldives main Velana International Airport, Meeru is one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, offering its guests a variety of facilities and affordable to superior accommodation.

With five types of room categories to offer, Meeru counts more than 280 rooms, five restaurants, five bars, a renowned spa featuring treatment rooms both overwater and on land, and a wide range of sports and other recreation facilities.

Meeru Island Resort reopened on September 1, while Kuredu Resort Maldives will begin welcoming guests from November 1. For bookings, please contact reservations@kuredu.com (Kuredu) or reservations@meeru.com (Meeru).