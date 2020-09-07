OZEN Reserve Bolifushi appoints Ricardo Leal as General Manager

OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, the latest addition to Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts’ uber-luxury resort portfolio, The OZEN Collection, has welcomed Ricardo Leal as the resort’s General Manager.

With more than 20 years of experience under his belt in the global hospitality industry across Europe, Asia, & the Indian Ocean, Ricardo will lead the OZEN Reserve Bolifushi team towards excellence and further solidify the brand’s reputation as a ultra-high-end luxury resort.

“We’ve always strived to achieve operational excellence and live up to our company promise, the Joy of Giving. With Ricardo on board, we are confident that this brand promise will be taken to a whole different level and OZEN Reserve Bolifushi will only grow under his leadership,” Giri Venkata, President and Chief Operating Officer at Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, said.

Ricardo started his career in 1996 and since then has been associated with brands like Hilton, Pestana, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, and Hyatt Hotels. He brings a wealth of knowledge in hotel operations, sales and marketing, and food and beverage.

Before joining OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, he worked as General Manager at Alila Hotels & Resorts in China.

“I am very pleased to be a part of the group’s next journey in establishing a luxurious resort portfolio, The OZEN Collection. With the group’s mission and vision and dynamic leadership, I am confident that our brand ethos of delivering uber-luxe services in the most unique way, will be addressed passionately by each team member of our resort,” Ricardo said.

Located in South Male Atoll, the ultra-luxurious resort offers an unparalleled island living with grand spaces, access to sun-kissed ocean fronts and gourmet dine-by-design experiences. Each of the 90 villas and suites offer guests absolute seclusion, with a private swimming pool and direct beach or lagoon access.

The OZEN Collection by Atmosphere is an award-winning lifestyle luxury hotel brand, owned by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. Inspired by the ‘Joy of Giving’ core philosophy, OZEN resorts offer guests luxury and pure indulgence in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN Maadhoo, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. OZEN’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, set to open in November.

OZEN Tangalle takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.