Ready, jet set, go: Kandima Maldives celebrates reopening

Kandima Maldives, the active lifestyle destination, is ready to welcome guests worldwide.

The only true active lifestyle resort in the Maldives, Kandima has left no shell unturned when it comes to delivering a guest experience that is anything but ordinary. The resort has taken the opportunity to ride the wave of change and reimagine its guests’ lifestyle in ways that answer their evolving needs and aspirations while inspiring them to live life to the absolute fullest.

At Kandima, health, safety and wellbeing not only come as standard; they are taken to the next level. Endorsed by experts, the new K’OnGuard health and safety programme, K’App with tech-savvy inclusions and contactless services give guests peace of mind so that fun never has to stop.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome guests back to Kandima Maldives. We have revisited and reimagined our offering to create a journey like never. We have spent the past few months carefully curating food, health, safety, wellness and recreation experiences to match our guests’ current needs and expectations — not to mention technology that will elevate the entire experience,” Brett Castleman, General Manager at Kandima, said.

“We want to do more than give our guests peace of mind; we want to give them a trip to remember. One that’s bursting with smiles, laughter and memories that will last a lifetime. Kandima never compromises on fun, so why should our guests?”

Get ready to just play as Kandima Maldives just doesn’t do boredom! This seriously stylish lush private island escape, renowned for its active lifestyle, welcomes back guests with its uplifting ‘Lifestyle Reimagined’ campaign, not to mention some new and cool initiatives and activities.

The Fresh Lab

Kandima Maldives introduces The Fresh Lab, a new farm-to-table initiative designed to support the local Maldivian communities and the environment, and to give guests a taste of sustainable and experiential dining in all 10 of its on-site dining destinations.

K’OnGuard programme

Kandima Maldives is one of the only few resorts with a state-of-the-art medical clinic with international doctors, that provide round the clock assistance, at the island itself.

The specially designed K’OnGuard programme closely manages all health, safety and service protocols while also delivering the differential resort experience to guests.

The island is large, making social distancing easy; all areas are regularly sanitised, and a full safety guideline can be experienced while keeping no compromise of the fun elements of the resort.

D.I.V.E, K’App, contactless service

D.I.V.E online is Maldives-first fully immersive virtual platform that provides interactive digital tour experience of the island for guests to enjoy even from the comfort of home.

Always looking for ways to innovate and enhance guest experience, Kandima’s K’ App provides digital check-in and pre-arrival registration from one’s own devices and contactless dining at all F&B outlets thanks to QR coded menus.

Kandima can also easily facilitate quick and hassle-free COVID-19 PCR tests as per the guests’ requirements.

Anything but ordinary activities

Kandima is a playground for the kids and big kids looking for speed, excitement, relaxation, marine beauty, watersports, diving or just that private piece of paradise.

Not only is the resort home to the longest outdoor pool in the Maldives, but it’s also an ‘Aquaholics’ dream thanks to the watersports and diving school.

Lifestyle Reimagined brings a new spirit and new activities to the island: expert therapists provide walking meditation and yoga classes against an ocean backdrop, while Reiki and specially designed spa treatments help guests to de-stress, disconnect and recharge, ready to play once again.

Kakuni Point

This stunning end of the island spot is perfect for swimming, relaxing, yoga and photography.

The K’Krew spent a lot of time here during lockdown and officially named it Kakuni, a Dhivehi word for crab as there are many to be spotted here. This spot is a visual treat and a photographer’s dream capturing the most amazing underwater experience and sunsets at Kandima, Maldives.

Kandiland

Lifestyle Reimagined isn’t just for adults. Kandima’s little VIPs can play all day in the best and one of the biggest kids’ clubs complete with its own water park.

Strict safety standards ensure peace of mind and Kandiland experts have got a lot planned from individual play to new exciting kids’ programmes.

“Lifestyle Reimagined is the start of an exciting new chapter for Kandima Maldives and our guests. As one of the most sought-after active lifestyle resorts in the Maldives, we knew we had to do something special to mark the reopening of our resort,” Neeraj Seth, Director of Marketing Communication and Public Relations at Kandima, said.

“Our Lifestyle Reimagined campaign celebrates everything Kandima Maldives is known for and more. It welcomes guests to a place where (almost) everything is possible and truly excellent in every way with an exciting new spirit. And we can’t wait to welcome back our guests and #JustPlay.”

And, that’s not all! To kick-off its new chapter, Kandima has some exciting announcements coming soon. So, stay tuned for cool updates this September.

For more information and bookings, please visit kandima.com, contact the resort by phone at +960 6760077, or email mykindofplace@kandima.com.