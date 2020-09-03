Mövenpick Resort Maldives redefines wellbeing experiences with Healing Earth

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is completely redefining its wellbeing experiences with a new partnership with award-winning holistic spa, wellness and beauty brand Healing Earth.

When the resort reopens its doors on October 1, guests will discover a completely redefined wellness sanctuary at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives’ The Sun Spa by Healing Earth.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing our partnership with Healing Earth,” Cameron Steele, the Executive Assistant Manager at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Like Mövenpick Maldives tailors every experience to the individual guest’s needs, it is so important for us to seek out leaders in their field who truly value the guest experience. We pride ourselves in providing something different for our guests – from our unique culinary offerings to once-in-a lifetime excursions, and now the ultimate in spa treatments.”

The completely transformed spa boasts nine spacious treatment rooms: four situated in lush, tropical gardens, and five offering incredible ocean views and soothing sounds of the ocean.

Inspired by the healing potential of Africa’s rich natural resources and supported by scientific research and the latest innovations in the natural spa, beauty and wellbeing industry, treatments have been carefully and exclusively curated for the resort.

The treatments available at The Sun Spa include Healing Earth’s pioneering Vinotherapy, which makes use of the uniquely South African Pinotage grape for its high concentration of antioxidants. Add to this their Kalahari Melon Body Care collection, which serves as a powerful moisturiser protecting the skin from the harshness of sun, and their Marula and Neroli BodyCare, which offers nourishing, healing and soothing properties.

Highly trained therapists use Healing Earth products featuring bio-identical active ingredients, organic essential oils, Fairtrade botanicals and shea butters – all meticulously sourced from the African continent.

“At Healing Earth we specialise in developing unique and transformative bespoke products and protocols for true healing from within. We have developed a very powerful concept for the Mövenpick group, tailored specifically to their environment, clientele and shared brand values,” Elisabeth Brandt, Founder and CEO at Healing Earth, said.

“Not only are they sharing our pure and premium spa products with discerning guests from around the world, they are also spreading the joys of truly holistic wellbeing through our innovative treatment protocols and experiences. We are honoured to collaborate with a group of such high calibre and commitment.”

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives will reopen its doors to guests on October 1. For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s official website.