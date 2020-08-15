Amilla Maldives creates solo-use ‘gym pods’ to allay coronavirus concerns

A luxury Maldives resort has created the ultimate solo-use gyms for guests wanting to work out in privacy and safety, as the country reopens to foreign tourists.

The savvy islanders at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences have converted three of their spacious spa pods into private “gym pods’, which can be fully customised with each guest’s preference of gym equipment — from elliptical trainers to weight machines and treadmills.

The new gym pods enable guests to exercise in their own private air-conditioned bubbles while remaining physically distanced from other guests, thereby greatly reducing opportunities for Covid-19 transmission.

An added bonus is the pods also help high-profile guests such as A-list celebrities and international royalty to keep up their fitness routines in complete privacy.

The surfaces of the pods and every piece of equipment are thoroughly sanitised between guest bookings, and all guests are also given a free PCR test on arrival in the Maldives and temperature checks as they’re welcomed to the island as part of the resort’s safety protocols.

The islanders hope these innovations will help mitigate any concerns guests may have about working out while they’re on holiday.

They form part of Amilla’s comprehensive Covid-19 prevention strategy that was implemented when the resort reopened to a limited number of private guests in mid-July.

Guests can also book for their personal use a one-hour slot at the main gym — which is also thoroughly cleaned between uses — or discover the new outdoor Jungle Gymnasium.

With a magnificent banyan tree at its heart, this playful adult exercise area features all kinds of exciting equipment and accessories such as climbing ropes, pull-up bars, a climbing net and even a yoga trapeze. And of course, no Jungle Gymnasium would be complete without monkey bars.

Located under the shade of the jungle canopy, Amilla’s Jungle Gymnasium offers ample space between each piece of equipment, which is meticulously cleaned after use. This fun new space for the young at heart reflects Amilla’s playful Maldivian spirit, while also providing practical solutions to the ‘new’ landscape of holidaying in 2020. It also has some of the best views of any gym in the world.

During the resort’s temporary hiatus, the Amilla islanders created ‘lockdown workouts’ on Instagram’s IGTV for viewers at home daydreaming about visiting the Maldives but now guests can experience the island in person again as part of its phased reopening strategy.

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestled among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla has put the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.

