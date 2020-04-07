Amilla Maldives offers guided workouts from paradise for coronavirus quarantine

During these difficult times, Amilla Fushi Maldives Resort and Residences has decided to spread a little cheer to everyone cooped up at home with the launch of a free series of home exercise videos.

The aim of creating these weekly guided workout videos — filmed in a variety of stunning locations around the island — is to help people around the world under Covid-19 quarantine restrictions to stay healthy, enhance their mood and give them a sneak peek of one of the world’s most beautiful private island resorts.

Whether they are previous Amilla guests or simply dreaming about travelling to the Maldives later, Amilla’s workout videos are a virtual ticket to paradise via your laptop or mobile device.

After Amilla Maldives had to temporarily pause operations until July due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the islanders decided they wanted to find ways to continue to share their beautiful island with the world. So, they put their heads together to come up with various ways of doing it, and these exercise videos are one of the first of a collection of virtual Maldives experiences that will be launched by Amilla over the coming months.

It’s hoped they’ll offer a bit of escapism and spread some happiness and positivity to viewers.

Amilla is the first resort in the Maldives to launch guided online workouts. They will be led by the resort’s resident personal trainers and each one will be filmed in a different exotic location around the island.

Amilla’s exercise videos can be streamed directly from paradise via the resort’s YouTube channel and IGTV (Instagram’s long form video channel).

The first one was launched on Monday and more will follow each week. So each time they log on, people can virtually visit a new location at the resort and practice new exercise routines.

The first video, led by Shameem and Shamaam, kicks off beside Amilla’s gorgeous freshwater main pool overlooking dreamy scenes of the Indian Ocean. The guys guide viewers through dynamic stretching, lunges, burpees, Russian twists and more.

It’s known that exercise can help reduce anxiety, strengthen your body and immune system and improve your mood due to the release of the feel-good chemical, endorphin, and the reduction of the stress hormone, cortisol.

Amilla Maldives offers a holistic approach with it’s unique Wellness Your Way concept, which includes organic homegrown cuisine fresh from the Mystique Garden, special dietary and eating lifestyle cuisine, probiotics, yoga, personal training, pro tennis coaching and massage therapies, to name but a few.

Since many people around the world are currently experiencing anxiety and have restricted options for working out, Amilla’s vast range of wellness expertise could come in handy in helping people out during these challenging times.

Over the following weeks, Amilla will showcase guided workouts from the chic Water Villas, spacious Residences, contemporary Javvu Gym and more. Visit Amilla’s YouTube Channel and IGTV any time to catch up on the latest Amilla home workout.