Hideaway Beach Resort’s Samsara crowned Maldives’ best luxury restaurant

Samsara Asian Fusion restaurant at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has been named the best luxury restaurant in Maldives.

The restaurant received the recognition at the 2020 Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognising, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.

The annual awards programme aims to connect people with the best of luxury. They evaluate more than 10,000 goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries to give travellers a list of the best of the best in the world.

Samsara Asian Fusion offers serene surroundings coupled with an exquisite fusion of Thai, Indian and Japanese influences. It boasts a romantic location of an open-air terrace perched on stilts above the blue lagoon. With outstanding fine dining and a teppanyaki table that will excite the taste buds, Samsara is a pleasure to be experienced more than once.

Hideaway Beach Resort is located on the crescent-shaped island of Dhonakulhi in the northernmost Haa Alif atoll of the Maldives, 290km from capital Male. Characteristic features are unique quietness, comfort and privacy in a 297,000sqm tropical setting.

A total of 103 spacious villas in 10 categories are situated at a great distance from each other, either amongst evergreen tropical vegetation or above the turquoise blue lagoon. A personal butler is available in almost all villa categories and fulfils all guest wishes. The resort’s culinary diversity is reflected in four restaurants and bars.

With a paradisiacal house reef to be explored directly from the beach, Hideaway Beach Resort is the only hotel in the Maldives with a fully equipped harbour. It also offers the largest rum and whiskey menu in the Maldives, and is home to The Spa at Hideaway Maldives, diving school Meridis Dive & Relax, and a professionally supervised Kids Club.

Hideaway Beach Resort will reopen its doors on October 1. For reservation and queries, please contact reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website: www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com.