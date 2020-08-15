Upgraded COMO Cocoa Island to reopen on Sept 1

COMO Cocoa Island, the multi-award winning resort that underwent an extensive renovation last year, will begin welcoming guests again from September 1.

Boutique in size and personal in approach, COMO Cocoa Island is perched on the Maldives’ South Male Atoll, one of the quietest and most undisturbed areas of the archipelago.

The luxurious island dwelling had reopened in January following an extension renovation on its 34 overwater villas and suites – many of which are uniquely modelled after traditional Dhoni boats – and a renewed focus on its holistic wellbeing concept, COMO Shambhala Retreat.

A third of the private island is now occupied by the COMO Shambhala Retreat, and facilities have been spread out to give guests even more time and space to focus on their wellbeing – lending itself to physical distancing.

A new Pilates Studio and open-sided yoga pavilion (with striking views of the lagoon) accompany one of the only hydrotherapy pools in the Maldives.

Positioned under the shade of swaying palms, two of the four treatment rooms have been expanded to accommodate couples, and the size of each room allows therapists to fulfil COMO Shambhala’s full and half-day treatment paths — including the Relaxation and Restoration paths — without moving guests from one room to another.

After spa therapies, dive with vibrant parrot fish, sharks and gliding manta rays, learn the power of meditation or take a personal training session on the sand, before dining on nutritious COMO Shambhala Cuisine at seafront Ufaa restaurant — a menu designed to restore balance with organic, vitamin-rich ingredients.

In the villas, natural materials embody COMO’s signature pared-back luxury across the rooms and suites, with Maldivian coral-rock walls, teak flooring and Kajan thatch roofing. Soothing white-on-white interiors in the light-soaked rooms makes for a meditative space to relax, sleep and recover.

Covid-19 and COMO’s Commitment

One of COMO Hotels and Resorts’ founding purposes has been its 25-year commitment to holistic wellbeing, among customers, staff and the communities where they operate.

While the world is shifting as a ‘new normal’ is found in these exceptional times, COMO’s core philosophy towards proactive wellness isn’t changing: it has just never been more front of mind.

On property, COMO will continue to adjust measures to remain in line with different government guidelines — including social distancing and temperature monitoring.

If there is any doubt about a local government’s approach, COMO will always go further to ensure the safety of staff and guests. This includes exceptional protocols on sanitisation per the best-in-class standards subscribed to as a company.

In the long term, health isn’t ever a quick-fix but a life-long commitment.

This is the driving force behind COMO Shambhala — the wellness heart of COMO Hotels and Resorts, which has always prescribed an integrative approach to wellbeing.

More than ever, COMO will be encouraging guests to deepen their journey in proactive wellness with the immune-boosting COMO Shambhala Cuisine, targeted fitness and results-driven treatments.