Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives wins Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has been recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

The accolade reflects the unbiased reviews of travellers from across the globe on Tripadvisor, the world’s largest online travel community.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is a Travellers’ Choice Winner, placing it among the top 10 per cent of hotels in the world.

Travellers’ Choice (formerly Certificate of Excellence) recognises properties that earn consistently great user reviews. Travellers’ Choice winners are among the 10 per cent of hotels on Tripadvisor.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on millions of reviews and ratings, and this year’s winners are based on reviews from 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives will reopen its doors to guests on October 1. For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s official website.