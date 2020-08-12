Accor launches voucher sale across five Maldives resorts

With the Maldives having reopened its borders, travellers can now look forward to an idyllic getaway at one of the world’s most popular destinations.

From now until September 4, guests can book hotel packages of up to 40 per cet off.

Whether it is a romantic getaway for couples, a fun-filled family trip or a diving expedition, Accor offers a wide range of affordable packages ranging from three- to seven-night stays including domestic flight transfers from the luxurious Raffles and Fairmont resorts, the upscale Pullman and Mövenpick resorts, to the midscale Mercure.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is offering the luxurious Ocean Residence — A Family Experience package for four nights in the two-bedroom Ocean Residence inclusive of return domestic flight transfers for four, daily breakfast and dinner, marine butler and a 60-minute Traditional Balinese Massage for two adults.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. PHOTO/ ACCOR

For an unforgettable holiday experience for the whole family, enjoy a four night all-inclusive package at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi. The offer includes a two-bedroom Beach Sunset Villa stay with domestic flight transfers from Male for four, daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, complimentary drinks, complimentary use of non-motorised water sports, daily yoga lesson and more.

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi. PHOTO/ ACCOR

For those seeking an adventurous getaway, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa is offering an Ocean Pool Villa all-inclusive package for three nights with domestic flight transfers from Male for two, unlimited à la carte dining at six restaurants and bars, and free-flow drinks. Fitness enthusiasts should not miss the resort’s Fit Trail island jogging track, a beach boot-camp Raaveriya Workout experience, yoga session and nature walks.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. PHOTO/ ACCOR

Couples seeking a romantic hideaway at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives can enjoy the Romantic Villa Escapes package inclusive of a seven night stay at its Beach Pool Suite Sunset, domestic flight transfers from Male for two, daily breakfast and dinner, complimentary use of the non-motorised water sports equipment and daily sweet indulgence of its signature Chocolate hour.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives. PHOTO/ ACCOR

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort is offering one of the best-value packages for two with its Best of Beach and Overwater Villas package for a two night stay at the Beach Villa and another two night stay at the Overwater Villa. The package also includes return domestic flight transfers from Male for two, Male airport lounge service, daily breakfast, and complimentary use of non-motorised water sports equipment.

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort. PHOTO/ ACCOR

A newcomer to the Maldives booming tourism industry, Accor is on a major expansion drive with four existing properties and one under development in the island nation. The French multinational hotel group runs Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives and Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, as well as the recently-opened Pullman Maldives Maamutaa.