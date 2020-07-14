Westin Maldives offers island buyout package for ultimate safety, privacy

It’s time to emerge, deepen your breathing, nourish and calm yourself, and remember what it’s like to delight in the rising sun.

Transformation happens quickly at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. Your days at the resort will harness the power of nature, nutrition, mindfulness, yoga, functional movement and much more — for all ages, moods and fitness levels.

For a limited time, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is offering an exceptional fully inclusive island buyout package starting from $360,000 (plus applicable taxes), giving access to the entire island and all of its amenities.

The Heavenly Island Buyout experience includes:

41 beach and 29 overwater villas, including two-bedroom villas and a residence

Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner at designated restaurants

Daily two-hour sunset cocktails/snacks at a designated venue

Unlimited watersports activities (motorised activities and diving not included)

One combined excursion; per person, per stay

One 45-minute spa treatment at the Heavenly Spa; per person, per stay

Daily group wellness activity at the fitness studio

Return seaplane or domestic transfers

Twenty per cent discount on motorised watersports, diving, destination dining, sandbank picnics, spa, etc

Enhanced safety protocols

The ‘new normal’ we are experiencing right now may evolve and change over time. What will never change, though, is the resort’s commitment to keep its staff and guests healthy.

Marriott has a long tradition of setting high cleanliness standards in guest rooms and in public spaces.

“The health and safety of our guests and associates are of the utmost importance,” a statement by the resort read.

“Following the recent announcement of the launch of the global cleanliness council, Marriott International in Asia Pacific will be rolling out a multi-pronged platform to evaluate its cleanliness standards and hospitality norms and behaviours in different. We are deploying scientifically supported practices and innovations, with focus on these specific detail.”

Deeper, more frequent cleaning:

Enhancing cleaning protocols to disinfect every space on a regular basis and especially during peak usage

Consistently and frequently disinfecting all high-touch points

Hand sanitisation stations established at different areas throughout the hotel, especially in high-traffic areas

Your sanctuary:

Deep cleaning each guest room between stays

Removing non-essential high-touch items that cannot be disinfected

Less contact, more connection:

Mobile key and mobile requests via the Marriott Bonvoy app

Reducing the permitted capacity in hotels, increasing the distance between furniture, and managing queuing areas

Nourishing the ‘new normal’:

Providing a variety of ‘grab and go’ food and beverage options

Redesigning food and beverage station set-ups to ensure physical distancing

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has heralded the Westin brand’s wellness positioning in the Maldives and echoes its philosophy “Empowering a Better You” through the brand’s Six Pillars of Well-Being: Feel Well, Work Well, Move Well, Eat Well, Sleep Well and Play Well.

With a combination of 70 superb overwater and island villas, the resort is an idyllic island paradise in the UNESCO Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve. The resort takes inspiration from the “shape of the water”, the marine life of the atoll and the elements of water, sun, and wind. The resort has been designed to maximise environmental sustainability whilst providing a supremely luxurious and tranquil Maldivian escape.

Along with three unique dining experiences, the resort also features Westin’s signature branded spa concept, the Heavenly Spa by Westin with the latest in beauty treatments. The design of the spa area exudes an intimate and serene ambience that allows guests to reflect on their destination, including a spacious treatment suite for two with a Jacuzzi and panoramic ocean views.

Guests can stay active with the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio sprawled across two levels that features weight machines, free weights, and cardio equipment that faces personal flat-screen televisions; and outdoor pool and recreation ground with tennis, volleyball, basketball options.

Designed to cater to the way modern families travel, the Westin Family Kids Club offers reimagined family experiences that are tied back to the brand’s wellness positioning for young guests between the ages of 4-12 years. Some of the activities includes nature walks, family-style runs and water activities.

Directly from the beach, guests can explore the house reef with colourful corals and be surrounded by thousands of tropical fish. Miriandhoo is a turtle sanctuary, and guests can easily and often see turtles nesting along the white sandy beaches. Reef sharks, lion fish, manta rays and often whale sharks all reside in the Baa atoll. The stunning experience of the underwater world can be explored while snorkelling, diving, fishing and parasailing.

Additional on-site facilities of the resort include a PADI dive centre and a boutique store.