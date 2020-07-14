Maldives looks to defend Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination award for sixth year

Maldives has been nominated for the title of Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination in the highly anticipated World Spa Awards 2020.

This is the sixth consecutive year for the destination to receive this distinguished nomination.

Maldives, famed for its luxury spa and wellness services, has defended the title of Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination at the World Spa Awards consecutively since the award’s inception in 2015.

Maldives spas are perfect to immerse yourself in a day of relaxation and rejuvenation. With plenty of spa options to choose from — overwater and underwater spas to spas on liveaboards — each spa comes with charming views and impeccable service.

World Spa Awards was developed in response to the overwhelming demand from the spa industry for a programme that was fair and transparent; a programme with a mission to serve as the definitive benchmark for excellence, and to help foster a new era of growth in spa tourism.

Owing to this, becoming a short-listed nominee is a great achievement and invaluable global promotion for the Maldives’ tourism industry.

In addition to the destination nomination, a remarkable number of 13 properties from the Maldives have been nominated for different awards. They are:

Anantara Spa at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort

Anantara Spa at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Calm Spa at JA Manafaru

Coco Spa at Coco Bodu Hithi

Drift Spa at Niyama Private Islands Maldives

Heavenly Spa at WestIn – The WestIn Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Maldives Vonmuli Resort

Jiva Grande Spa at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Maldives

Kokaa Spa at Kanuhura Maldives

Talise Spa at Jumeirah Vittaveli

The Spa at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

The Spa at Velaa Private Island

The Spa by Thalgo at The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives

Voting period is open now, so show your love and keep voting for Maldives at the World Spa Awards website until September 30.